The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland this next week while contractors pave the roads.
As a result, the westbound I-8 off ramp at Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Then on Thursday, Dec. 3, the westbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Exit 37 (Avenue 36E to Roll) will be closed, also from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to detour at the next exit, if available.
A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place, and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
ADOT is also reminding motorists to plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction equipment.
To learn more about the project go to the webpage at azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/interstate-8-pavement-preservation-project-between-milepost-46
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
