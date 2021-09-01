As I sit here writing this, the radar shows a ton of rain falling on southern Arizona, around Ajo.
That is the rain I was expecting to be photographing when I got up Tuesday morning.
Everyone was talking about how Hurricane Nora, or Tropical Storm Nora, or Tropical Depression Nora, was going to drop a mother lode of the wet stuff on us, and people were preparing for the worst.
And then, pffft! Nothing.
Of course, it’s approaching 2 p.m. as I write this, and who’s to say that by the time you’re reading this, presumably this morning, it won’t be raining cats and dogs, right?
Hopefully that isn’t the case. As much as I was anticipating a text from my boss saying, “Rain photo,” I’m also relieved and happy we are all relatively high and dry, because this is the start of the winter vegetable planting season, and what our growers don’t need at this very instant is rain.
So, that being said, rain, rain, go away, come again …in March or April.