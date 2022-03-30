We’ve all heard of “don’t text while driving,” right?
How about don’t surf the internet while driving?
In what has to be one of the most stupid, irresponsible advertising campaigns I’ve ever seen, a car company, I won’t say which one, has a television spot where the driver of this “luxury” car is surfing the internet on the display screen in his car, scrolling from site to another, all while he’s driving.
You’ve got to be kidding me!
People, I see enough idiots behind the wheel every day during my photo journeys in and around Yuma as it is. As a matter of fact, just the other day, while I was on 16th Street, between Avenue B and Pacific Avenue, I witnessed three drivers running what were clearly red lights. Yes, three, in what, three miles?
And I still see drivers on their phones constantly, despite a city ordinance prohibiting such practices, putting me and other motorists around me in danger.
So, let’s not promote shopping for something from Amazon or eBay while driving.