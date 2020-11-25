I won’t be giving thanks tomorrow.
Nope, out of necessity, I’m instead asking for a blessing.
So far during this COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I have dodged the bullet, being able to avoid any coronavirus problems, physically, and for the most part emotionally.
But it has now come to our attention that my little brother is in a precarious predicament. His wife, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law are all infected.
My brother, who has had some health issues, which makes him more vulnerable than the average person, is now self-quarantined, praying that he does not come down with the virus.
I’m praying too.
All of this means there will be a face or two missing at my mom’s Thanksgiving table tomorrow. I was so looking forward to sitting down with my brother in particular, because, well, we’re brothers, we’re family.
That being said, if you have some room when you’re offering your Thanksgiving Day prayer tomorrow, could you maybe include my brother and his family?
Thank you, and may God bless all of you!