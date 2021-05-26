On an early May morning in 1964, my friend’s mother was backing out of her driveway, taking her youngest son to school.
I was leaving too, in the opposite direction, when these U.S. Army soldiers in full combat gear came running up, hiding behind our picket fence.
My friend’s mother, understandably surprised, stops. And one of the soldiers yells, “Hey lady! Move it! There’s a war going on!”
He wasn’t kidding.
Actually it was a mock war, Operation Desert Strike, the “largest United States military training exercise since World War II,” involving 100,000 personnel of the Army and Air Force, and Parker was smack dab in the middle of it.
A year later, U.S. Armed Forces were fully engaged in the Viet Nam war. I’ve wondered if any of the soldiers we met during Desert Strike were sent abroad and how many came home.
Today, as we approach Memorial Day 2021, here’s a heartfelt thank you and prayers for all of our military personnel, who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for us all around the world!