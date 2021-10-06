A while back, a reader wrote that he felt the “First Take” pieces that appear daily are pretty much “fluff,” not much of a serious nature.
OK, I admit, that I generally try to keep mine on a lighter note.
But today, we’ll leave fluff-dom behind, and get real.
I’m concerned about what’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border. I’ve been concerned for a while, but today, it’s at a new level.
Why?
Because an estimated 350,000-plus migrants are headed this way. And that large a number will surely over-tax our already over-taxed U.S. Border Patrol, making me concerned that this is not going to end well, because realistically the USBP can’t account for them all.
That being said, we all need to be extra vigilant in watching our homes, our neighborhoods, our community, like San Luis residents did last week. I’m not saying that those coming across are necessarily bad people, but they surely aren’t all good people either.
So, Yuma, be prepared. And just like the pandemic, we will get through this together.