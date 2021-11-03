Whew!
For a while there, it looked like my Parker Broncs were going to play only one of their varsity football games at home this season. And that was the first game.
After that, Bush Memorial Stadium, where the Broncs play, which is on Colorado River Indian Tribes land, was locked up, because the tribe demanded the Parker Unified School District adopt a mask mandate for all of its teachers and students, and the district said no.
So the tribe said the school could not use the football stadium.
The Broncs then went on the road and won six straight before the school board caved, voted to adopt the mask mandate, and the tribe reopened the stadium.
Parker also won its last two games, is 9-0, the top-ranked team in 2A, and now prepares for at least one home game in the state playoffs, which open Friday.
I feel good for the Broncs, they certainly deserve the “home field advantage.”
But I am embarrassed for the school board which is essentially 0-1.