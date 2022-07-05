Raymond Hanna appointed public defender

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Raymond Hanna as the public defender.
A recruitment and selection committee interviewed two candidates and recommended Hanna, who has been serving as the interim public defender since February, following the retirement of the previous public defender.
Michael Breeze, who resigned from the position after 16 years, worked closely with Hanna during the transition as part of a succession plan. “Mr. Hanna has gained significant experience in the administrative roles of the office for nearly two years, including supervision of attorneys, budget preparation, and completion of attorney evaluations,” a staff report said.
The supervisors also approved a salary for Hanna of $67.01, effective June 20.
However, before voting, Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that only the recommendation had been presented to the board, although other candidates might have been interviewed or expressed interest in the position.
“If it’s a board appointment, I’d like the board to have some choices and not just simply get a recommendation,” Reyes said.
He noted that although the recommendation is likely the best choice, “It just gets to a point where a board appointment means almost nothing because all we get is one choice. It really isn’t a choice. We want to have some choices here.”
As public defender, Hanna’s duties include budget input, case management, supervision of attorneys and office management.
During the time he served as interim public defender, he carried a full caseload including three homicide cases, according to his application. He has handled more than 150 felony jury trials and both civil and criminal matters in every county in the state.
According to his application, Hanna can “handle more complex and serious matters, including capital cases, and can be relied on to mentor more junior attorneys.”
Hanna earned his law degree from the University of Arizona. He joined the Yuma County Office of the Public Defender in 2018. He previously was a partner with the Brown Hanna & Mull law firm in Prescott.
As a past president of the State Bar of Arizona, he led a quasi-government agency with more than 100 employees and a budget of $10 million, which serves both 24,000-plus members and the public in the state. The State Bar is a nonprofit agency that operates under the authority of the Arizona Supreme Court.
Following this State Bar service, Hanna was a member of the Arizona Supreme Court Committee on Character and Fitness and “can be relied on to serve the Yuma County Public Defender as an in-house Ethics Counsel assisting members of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office in addressing and navigating potential and actual ethics matters.”
Hanna served four years in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence specialist completing two Mediterranean and an Indian Ocean cruise and one year assigned to the Cheyenne Mountain Complex.
During this time, Hanna worked closely with members of the military from various parts of the world. He has twice received the Navy Achievement Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.
Following law school, Hanna served more than four years in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC), again working closely with and for members of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, representing the U.S. and service members throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The supervisors also approved the following items:
• A five-year intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for the procurement, joint use of support, maintenance and operation of the multi-jurisdictional integrated system known as the Yuma Regional Communications System.
The YRCS consists of member agencies that participate in a multi-jurisdictional integrated public safety radio, video and photo, data and Emergency 911 systems. The agencies consist of tribes, other cities and towns, state and federal public safety agencies.
• A workforce memorandum of understanding and infrastructure funding agreement between the partners of Arizona@Work Yuma County. All One-Stop partner programs are required to contribute to the infrastructure costs and certain additional costs of the one-stop system.
• A settlement agreement in the property tax appeal case OCP Arizona LLC v. Yuma County, setting the full cash value of property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $600,000 and authorizing Yuma County Assessor Victoria Morris Clarkson to execute the settlement agreement.