The Yuma Sun asked readers to share their memories and thoughts on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Here are some of their responses, as shared on the Yuma Sun’s Facebook account, www.Facebook.com/YumaSunNews.
Rebecca Cordero-Torres – On this day I remember being awakened at 4:00 a.m. by Sgt Araujo, who was calling to tell me to turn on the TV and prepare to report to the flight line. We were stationed at MCBH Kaneohe HI. A year before this, I was in boot camp when the USS Cole was attacked in Yemen, and I knew after these two events, my time in the military had just transitioned from peace time to war. The pride and the United front we had after 9/11 is something I will never forget!
Karen West Griffin – My husband and I were married September 11, 1993. That morning we were getting ready for work and discussing where to go to celebrate our anniversary. 1st plane hit. Became mesmerized by what was happening. Then 2nd plane hit. Disbelief, scared, sad are emotions we felt. My husband served in Viet Nam and his recollection is, “We are at war.” Changed our celebration that day and all the anniversaries since. God bless the USA.
Andrea Frias – How quiet it was in our 6th grade class the entire day. And the drive home with the other kids in our neighborhood.
Janel Cressman – I was at work in downtown Seattle. I took the bus to and from work everyday, my ride in that day was usual, nothing out of the ordinary...my ride home was very different. My bus was to make its usual stop at SeaTac Airport on the arrival level, but before we could even get to that we were greeted by police that boarded our bus, looking everyone over, checking for anything out of the ordinary. We then were allowed to proceed to our designated stop...the drive along the airport was eerily quiet, no cars whatsoever...so odd/strange and unnerving to see no one about...it remained that way for many more days.
Dawn Marie Cook – Well I was watching it all on tv while my ex was at work and people jumping out of the building and the plane hits the next tower which was sad! Overall I think it was a great impact on everyone’s life, driving to the gas stations and filling our cars etc... it was a sad day! Everybody thought the world was coming to end and it was scary! Plus those other buildings as well! That was terrible.
Julissa Hernandez – I was in 2nd grade at Valley Horizon Elementary and all I can remember was that teachers took their classes outside. Some to the field and some to the front of the school. My class was taken to the front of the school and I was confused, not understanding at all what was going on. Every year after that, every student from that elementary school would color a US flag, which were used to decorate the school and on 9/11 all teachers would take their classes out and we would hold a moment of silence.
Carolyn Hoffmeyer – 9/11 was a difficult time because no one understood what was happening but it made us all grateful and appreciative of what we had, and it made us very sad for the people – and their families – who were lost. I think we all said the Pledge every day after with a lot more pride and appreciation.
Anthony Acker – That would’ve been my 16th year teaching at Woodard. It was a very surreal day, and the military kids were the ones that understood more than anyone that things were really serious.
Ana Cristina – I was a student at AWC and was driving there when the news of the Twin Tower “fire.” By the time I got to the college TVs were rolled out to the atriums and other common areas so we could watch the news. Everyone was watching in shock.
Gloria Worley – I live in Canada. I remember driving home from working the night shift. Heard about this on the radio. I was so shocked. I remember I was crying when I came into the house. My husband was listening to this on the radio also in the house. I couldn’t go to sleep when I came home because I was so upset. A very tragic event in history. I pray it never happens again. God keeps our countries safe.
Joni Baker – The silence at work and then the towers fell and we sobbed. Flying over New York (lived in CT.) and the smoke still rising up 2 weeks later.