Since 2019, the Yuma Union High School District and the Helios Education Foundation have partnered to increase opportunities for students to attain postsecondary degrees.
The initiative, called Ready Now Yuma, offers an exclusive $15,000 scholarship to six students – one from each of the six YUHSD campuses. Seniors at YUHSD prepping for college can now apply for the chance to become a Ready Now Yuma recipient until the window closes on March 15.
The Helios Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for postsecondary success in Arizona and Florida. According to YUHSD, its Ready Now Yuma initiative with Helios works toward that mission through its goals of preparing and graduating every YUHSD student for success in college and career, fostering a college-going culture in the district and increasing the number of students entering postsecondary education.
Per YUHSD’s website, “Regardless of past academic performance or post-high school aspirations, Ready Now Yuma is designed to challenge and support every student on the path to college, career and community readiness.”
For those interested in applying, YUHSD’s press release states that the program supports high school seniors with financial need attending an accredited post-secondary institution and pursuing any field of study. Recipients must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university and pursue a four-year degree. The scholarship is renewable for up to three additional years provided that recipients are in good academic standing and maintain the required grade point average.
Students can apply through the Arizona Community Foundation’s scholarship portal by March 15. Recipients are announced in the spring through a surprise video, balloons and an oversized check.
To learn more or apply, visit https://www.azfoundation.org/Scholarships/Scholarship-Opportunities.