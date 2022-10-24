Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS-1) from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma conducted a logistics and support training operation Friday evening as part of the final exercise of the fall session of a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course. The purpose of the seven-week WTI course is to provide Marine students with realistic training that is consistent with a mission they may execute during a future deployment.
While the bulk of the training happened at Kiwanis Park, located at 1791 S. Magnolia Ave., several other sites within the city were also used, including Arizona Western College, Rolle Airfield, Yuma Regional Medical Center and Crane Middle School.