‘Real-world’ voting: Yuma County shares election experience with students

For the second consecutive year, Yuma County Election Services is taking a “real world” setting to local high schools designed to familiarize them with the election process.
The students are getting to conduct their class elections using the same equipment used for regular elections.
Election Services has teamed with Yuma County school districts to provide students with a “Vote Center Experience” to get them excited about voting.
“We are very excited to be back at our local high schools this year to continue the Vote Center Experience,” explained Elections Director Tiffany Anderson. “This hands-on exercise is valuable in demonstrating the importance of participating in our democracy and educates students on what to expect the first time they vote in a regular election. We hope this experience generates enthusiasm about voting that carries into their adult lives.”
Working closely with the schools, Election Services is using student information to check them in on electronic voting poll pads using their student ID cards to satisfy the voter identification requirement.
Once checked in, students vote on electronic ballot-marking devices and tabulate their voted ballots with the Vote Center tabulators. The entire process mimics an actual local, state or federal election.
“We would like to familiarize our young people with the electoral process from voter registration to casting a ballot so that we can encourage each young adult to actively participate in exercising the right to vote at the earliest opportunity,” said Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette.
“An educated voter is more likely to engage in local, state and federal elections throughout their lifetime, and I believe that starts at a young age. What better chance than the student body choosing their respective student council representation in campuses across Yuma County? We are extremely proud of the program and hope to grow it moving forward,” she added.
This immersive experience is designed to help young people become more engaged with the election process, as voters and volunteers.
Voter Services staff are also available to answer questions and register eligible students and staff to vote.
In Arizona, 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote as long as they will turn 18 by the next general election. Many current high school juniors and seniors will be eligible to vote in this year’s 2022 Gubernatorial Election.
“As they have in past years, Yuma County’s Election Services and Elections Director Tiffany Anderson stepped up to support our Student Council elections for the 2022-23 school year,” said Superintendent Gina Thompson, Yuma Union High School District.
“This is one creative way to help educate our students and also provide them a professional setting for their campus elections. Voting matters, and any time we can get young people excited about their role in the election process and making informed decisions, it is a win for not only Yuma, but the future of our state and country,” Thompson added.
School election dates follow:
• Cibola High School – Friday, April 8
• San Luis High School – Monday, April 11
• Gila Ridge High School – Thursday, April 21
• Kofa High School – Monday, April 25
Find more information about the Yuma County Election Services Office on the county’s website at: www.yumacountyaz.gov.