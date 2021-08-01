Realtor Branden Freeman joins P&Z Commission

Realtor Branden Freeman is the latest member to be appointed to the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission. He volunteered for the position in order to serve the community.
“I am always searching for additional ways to give back to the community and had been researching the city’s various boards and commissions over the past year,” Freeman explained.
He then decided to participate in the city’s Neighborhood Leadership Academy prior to applying for a commission. The in-depth course gives citizens an overview of the city’s various functions, departments, services and facilities, which can serve as a springboard for local activism and public service on a city board, commission and council.
“During my research and throughout my time in the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, I felt I could make the biggest impact with my knowledge and expertise on the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Freeman said. “Being a Realtor, I often hear from both the development community and the general public. This provides a unique viewpoint to understand and help balance needs of both groups.”
His biggest concern for the city is the lack of housing, not just affordable housing but in general. “I hope, as a commissioner, I can ensure the current and future housing needs of the community are addressed,” he said.
As a realtor, Freeman works mostly with residential and property management. He is actively involved with the Yuma Association of Realtors and is on the Community Outreach Committee and Realtors of Arizona Political Action Committee.
Freeman and his husband are also small business owners. “We own a home-based bakery and charcuterie business, with hopes of opening a storefront later this year,” he said.
His free time is spent with family barbecuing or enjoying local restaurants with his husband.