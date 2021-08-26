The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is taking public comments on a proposed transfer of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in La Paz County to Queen Creek in central Arizona.
The public may provide comments until Sept. 24 as part of the agency’s effort to gather information for an environmental assessment of the effects of the proposed water transfer.
Under the proposal, GSC would sell a water supply to Queen Creek to be used in the town’s water service area in Pinal and Maricopa counties. The proposal requests the partial assignment and transfer of 2,033 acre-feet per year of GSC Farm’s Arizona fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek.
Communities along the river, including Yuma County, oppose the water transfer.
The public can participate in the process by providing comments via mail, email or through the website during the 30-day National Environmental Policy Act scoping period through close of business Sept. 24. Comments should be submitted to: Bureau of Reclamation, Attn: GSC-QC Water Transfer EA, 6150 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, AZ 85306, or emailed to proposedwatertransfer@usbr.gov or submitted online through www.gscfarmqckwatertransfer.com.
Queen Creek has a Central Arizona Project municipal and industrial water subcontract for 495 acre-feet per year with the United States and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District.
Queen Creek must have a CAP contract to convey a Colorado River water entitlement on the mainstream to customers within its service area in central Arizona. To move the water through the CAP to Queen Creek, the proposed partial assignment and transfer would entail a change in the place of use from GSC Farm located in the Cibola Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to Queen Creek, change in the type of use from agricultural to domestic, and change in the point of diversion from the Cibola Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to the Mark Wilmer Pumping Plant.
Under the proposed action, according to the Boulder Canyon Project Act of 1928, Reclamation would enter into a new Colorado River water delivery contract with Queen Creek, amend the existing Colorado River water delivery contract between Reclamation and GSC Farm, and enter into a new federal wheeling contract authorizing the conveyance of Queen Creek’s Colorado River water entitlement through the CAP.
LOCAL OPPOSITION
Much like other towns and cities along the Colorado River, both the Yuma City Council and Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted resolutions expressing their objection to the water transfer.
“At this point, the perspective is that the first drop that leaves rural Arizona for urban Arizona will be the drop that will be followed by millions and millions and trillions of other drops as rural Arizona is sold off for water rights,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
Nicholls previously likened the transfer to the “(sale) of the Arizona rural way of style and our traditions to the highest bidder for water.” GSC is a subsidiary of Greenstone, whose parent company is Barings, a financial services firm.
Both resolutions urged the Secretary of the Interior to require Reclamation to fully comply with all federal environmental laws and require an environmental impact study to determine the impacts of a proposed transfer.
The Yuma resolution noted that if approved, the transfer will establish a new and “ominous” precedent for the diversion of the reserved water away from the Colorado River communities, “a significant loss to future generations of farmers and the river communities.”
The Yuma County resolution noted that water is “one of our most precious natural resources that is in jeopardy of being depleted if not managed adequately” and an “essential scarce resource necessary for the continued growth and economic development of On-River Communities.”
The county resolution also stated that “both Mohave and La Paz Counties have previously received disaster drought designations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as water shortage ‘hot spots’ in a Bureau of Reclamation report which serves to intensify the region’s level of concern.”
GSC Farms in 2019 filed a request with the Arizona Department of Water Resources seeking the transfer of 2,083 acre-feet of water per year to Queen Creek. As part of the process, the ADWR held public hearings on the request in November 2019.
In Yuma, 33 speakers, including many elected officials from cities and towns in Yuma County and the other river communities, expressed their opposition in a packed Yuma Council Chambers.
Afterwards, Grady Gammage, an attorney for Greenstone, and Mike Pearce, representing Queen Creek, rebutted some of the comments made during the hearing.
“There’s more than a million acre-feet of water here that is being used for agriculture. Urban use on a per-acre basis uses much less water than agriculture does. So converting a small amount of that agriculture water to urban use would give the river communities enough water for literally millions of people to live here. This small block of water really has no impact on that future at all,” Gammage said.
Pearce addressed the concerns “that somehow Central Arizona is coming and stealing the water from the river communities. All of the cities and towns up and down the river have very good water rights. They’re using about 40% of them, and nobody is ever going to take those away from them. They are theirs for perpetuity. What we have in certain situations is farming operations that are marginally economically profitable and the opportunity has presented itself to stop farming and make a better and higher beneficial use of the water, and that’s what’s happening here,” Pearce said.
In September, the ADWR recommended that Reclamation approve the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet per year of GSC’s 2,083 acre-feet of water per year and that GSC retain 1,005 acre-feet per year for future use on the land.