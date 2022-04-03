The applications received for Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program projects totaled $1.3 million, about twice the amount Yuma expects to get from the federal government.
Consequently, proposal amounts were trimmed and in some cases eliminated or postponed.
In a briefing to the City Council, Rhonda Lee-James, neighborhood services manager, explained the new recommendations for the proposed 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan, which allocates the CDBG and HOME Program funds.
HOME funds must be used to create or preserve affordable housing across Yuma County. They are awarded to the Yuma County HOME Consortium, which includes Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and Yuma County. Yuma administers the funds.
CDBG funds must benefit low-to-moderate income residents, prevent or eliminate slums or blight and meet urgent needs, such as those created by the pandemic.
Project proposals must take place within the city. Recent projects have focused on the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Area.
A Yuma County Consortium Board reviewed the HOME applications and requested application clarification before making funding decisions.
A Citizen Advisory Committee reviewed the CDBG applications, heard presentations from applicants and offered funding recommendations.
The city’s allocation of grant funds for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, is yet to be determined, but the recommendations are based on last year’s allocation. In 2021-22, Yuma received $930,497 in CDBG funds and $753,444 in HOME funds.
The recommendation for HOME funds is to distribute $145,000 as originally requested to the Catholic Community Services tenant-based rental assistance program to help survivors of domestic violence who are in the Safe House shelter “get on their feet.” The program helps these survivors pay rent and utilities for a short period of time.
The consortium recommends that if more funds are received, that they go toward this program due to the need.
The consortium recommended that reduced allocations go to the following organizations: $120,083 to Campesinos Sin Fronteras for housing rehabilitation of one or two units; $150,000 to the city for housing rehab of one unit; and $150,000 to Yuma County for housing rehab of one unit.
The committee recommended putting the money toward the following two public services projects: $40,000 to Crossroads Mission for its Homeless Eating Healthy program and $62,000 to Gila Vista Junior High in partnership with Mesa Heights Athletics Academy.
The latter program would hold after-school athletic activities, such as baseball and basketball. Gila Vista would provide the staffing, however, the program would include McGraw Elementary students.
“It will be available for any kid in the neighborhood. It doesn’t matter what school you go to. It truly will be a neighborhood activity, and we’re looking forward to that one,” Lee-James said.
The recommendation is to distribute CDBG funds for the following housing and public facilities projects: Yuma/Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization, $680,956; code enforcement/rental inspection, $78,000; Visual Improvement Program, $55,000; and housing rehab, $547,956.
The committee also recommended that this program receive additional funding if it becomes available, perhaps from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Once the city knows the final allocations, it will open a 30-day public comment period, hold a public hearing and bring the 2022 Annual Action Plan before council for final consideration.
Then the adopted plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Councilman Chris Morris noted that the HOME allocation seemed significantly less than the prior year. Lee-James explained that the first few years HUD used incorrect data in determining the city’s allocation. The data has now been corrected, resulting in a lower allocation.
“We had four years of bonus money,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“And they assured me they couldn’t ask for it back. It was their mistake,” Lee-James added.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked about the possibility of using CDBG funds for revamping hotels into affordable housing. Lee-James noted that another grant program called HOME ARP (American Rescue Plan) will offer funds for such projects, which HUD encourages.
In addition, the Arizona Department of Housing will have more funding for hotels-to-housing projects, which would help homeless residents move from shelters into their own place.
The local team has had conversations with a couple of local service providers, including Achieve Human Services and Crossroads about putting together a grant proposal. The program would have to be operated by a nonprofit, but the city could provide technical help.
Councilman Mike Shelton questioned whether the income levels would be raised in view of the skyrocketing rents in order to help more people find housing. He noted that rents have doubled in some areas.
“Even here in the last two years we’ve had people forced from their apartments into who-knows-where, but everywhere else was just as bad,” Shelton said.
Lee-James said that HUD sets the income levels community by community. “Sometimes they’re pretty spot on and sometimes they’re not, and right now throughout the nation we are struggling with the HUD-defined incomes, but importantly, the HUD-defined rents of what is an allowable rent that we can pay with housing vouchers or TBRA (tenant-based rental assistance),” she said.
Currently the eligible criteria is 80% of the area median income. Lee-James doesn’t anticipate any changes to this figure, but HUD evaluates those numbers every year, usually in June.
“I’m hopeful they will see what is happening throughout the country and give us some relief in terms of raising the AMI so we can serve more people and raising those rents so that people who have a rental voucher or some kind of rental assistance can find a place to rent,” Lee-James said.