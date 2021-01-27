The COVID-19 pandemic might have wreaked havoc in most aspects of business, but it didn’t stop construction of new homes in the Yuma area.
Many people are moving to town, either for jobs or military assignments, and a shortage of rental housing is forcing many to buy instead. Developers can’t keep up. Subdivisions are popping up seemingly everywhere, and new homes are being snatched up quickly.
However, city officials hadn’t realized to what extent new homes were being built. That is, until the city’s Community Development Department started working on procedure updates and changes. It’s then that the department discovered a big surprise for 2020: a record-setting 601 permits for new homes.
“It was a heck of a year. Surprising, but very nice considering all we had going on,” said Randy Crist, interim director of community development.
The 601 new homes built in 2020 were an increase over the 534 new homes in 2019, confirming there was no slowdown in development and growth for Yuma during the past 24 months in spite of the historic headlines of 2020.
Residential home construction in the city last year was valued at $118.6 million. Combined with $49 million in commercial construction, the total project valuation was $167.6 million, making 2020 Yuma’s second highest year in total construction valuation in the history of the city. This compares with $143.8 million in total valuation in 2019.
These results came despite challenges presented by the pandemic. “COVID forced us to innovate across the organization,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez said. “There was no shortage of opportunities to adapt to this new environment. Our team did an incredible job of meeting those challenges and setting new records in the process. I’m grateful for their efforts to keep Yuma thriving.”
According to Crist, “We had to think about processes we needed to enhance or abandon, and adopt new procedures and technologies, all while having to put our own COVID safety measures in place.”
Examples include the use of high-tech binoculars to ensure proper materials were used in construction and virtual inspections conducted via smartphone for types of work that can be inspected by sight.
In some cases, these inspections allow a contractor to make a minor correction during the inspection, accelerating the approval process.
The virus affected the construction community as well, resulting in “many” project-delays and spikes in the costs of lumber and other materials, Crist said.
Despite pandemic-related employment drops, a number of positive factors appear to be keeping Yuma humming. “It helps that our economy before COVID was making gains,” said Jeff Burt, the city’s economic development administrator. “More people moved from rentals to home ownership and took advantage of historically low interest rates last year. So far, that’s carrying forward into 2021 as well.”
Another factor is likely increasing migration from states like California, where property values can be considerably higher, Burt noted. Once those properties are sold, sellers can purchase a similar or larger home here for significantly less money.
One recent survey found a net migration of 22,000 residents from California to Arizona alone, and some of those likely came to Yuma.
Early indications for 2021 also look good, Crist said. New apartments are planned on the eastern mesa in the Cielo Verde area. One new hotel is planned for the area immediately west of the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
Construction continues on Four Points Sheraton, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant, and the veterans care home off Avenue 6E.
Additional industrial projects are also in the works, and many investors continue to see Yuma “as a great place to do business,” city officials said in a press release issued Monday.