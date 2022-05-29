The public itself can play an important role in preventing voter fraud or voting irregularities, the Yuma County Recorder says.
To start with, residents should be careful about what private information they share with any political or other organizations that sign up new voters, Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette said.
Stallworth Pouquette said such organizations sometimes provide her office new registration forms for people who are already registered to vote. In other cases, she said, registration forms submitted to the recorder’s office are accompanied by identifying information for people other than those seeking to register.
She said such irregularities or inconsistencies are a recurring problem but have been more frequent in recent months.
“We receive numerous duplicated (voter registration) forms or forms from people who don’t exist,” Stallworth Pouquette said. “It is very unfortunate because it can be driver’s license information belonging to real people, with names and addresses. It’s important to make the public aware not to share their personal information if they don’t have to do it or if they don’t want to.”
Among the registration forms the recorder’s office has received and then rejected as fraudulent were those submitted by groups that work to sign up new voters, she said. And while one of the organizations said it would suspend registration efforts to review registration irregularities, it submitted more forms the following week, some of which contained identification information not consistent with information in records of the recorder’s office.
While some do so, the organizations don’t have to notify the recorder’s office before they come to Yuma County to sign up voters, Stallworth Pouquette said. In many cases, the recorder’s office doesn’t know the groups have been in the county until they show up to deliver the forms.
During the 2018 election cycle, she said, the county turned over for investigation 280 registration forms for people with false identities or for people who otherwise provided inconsistent information.
Another glaring problem, she said, is that people employed by the organizations to register voters sometimes misinform them – for example, telling them they need to update their registration, when, in fact, no such renewal is necessary unless the voter has changes residences.
Another irregularity that has been found, Stallworth Pouquette said, is that multiple registration forms are filled out and submitted for one voter, with seven being submitted for an individual in one recent case.
Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas said voter registration irregularities can lead to lower participation in elections, particularly in primary races for mayor or city council seats in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz.
“There is always someone who is leading (voting registrars), telling them what to do,” said Porchas, also a member of the county’s elections committee. “I have tried contacting that person, asking that they keep on registering people but that they do it correctly. But they don’t respond.”
Stallworth Pouquette said the problem of duplicate registrations also arises when voter registration organizations take more than a week to deliver the registration forms to the recorder’s office. In the meantime, she said, the would-be voter has registered on his or her own online.
The recorder said her office has doubled down on efforts to maintain the integrity of the voter rolls. But, she added, incorrect procedures followed by registration organizations are undermining those efforts and, in the end, could result in lower turnout in elections.
She said people who wish to register online to vote can do so at servicearizona.com. They can review their registrations online at my.arizona.vote.
People also can register to vote in person at the recorder’s office at 102 S. Main St.