Editor’s note: This is the first of two stories covering Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields’ report to the City Council.
Recruitment and growth are listed among the weaknesses and challenges facing the Yuma Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Dusty Fields. He recently briefed the City Council on the department’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan.
Fields noted that growth is a significant challenge, and some of the challenges listed on the plan tie into the department’s weaknesses.
“For the department to address growth, we must enhance our recruitment and find ways to increase staffing in both the Fire Administration and the Operations Division,” he said.
With the downturn in 2008, the department lost administrative staffing, even going from two assistant fire chiefs to one, to save money. The call volume went from about 9,000 a year to about 18,000 a year, and during the same period, the department added ambulance service, without any additional overhead and admin staff.
“We’ve been adding staff to operations probably at the detriment to the organization without having the proper overhead,” Fields said. “Overall, we definitely have been struggling with the oversight in admin. That’s really where we need help.”
The ambulance service will also need additional staff with growth in areas 5 and 7, but that can wait a year to two as call volume increases.
Fields foresees that the next area to need a fire station is the region around the new East Mesa Park, which is being built on Avenue 6E.
The Fire Department is up for accreditation renewal, a process that requires plan updates and renewal every five years. In addition to the Strategic Plan, the department has to update the Community Risk Assessment Standards of Coverage document and Fire Service and Facilities Plan.
“As community service providers, we must continually assess and improve our processes to better serve our community,” Fields said. “We often find ourselves reacting to daily tasks such as calls for service so it’s essential to have long-term planning in place to maintain focus on what truly matters.”
Last summer, the department contacted different community stakeholders and invited them to provide feedback. Participants included healthcare providers, law enforcement, church leaders and neighboring fire departments to help gather diverse perspectives and insights.
City departments such as Information Technology, Finance, Utilities Building Safety, Communications Team and Police Department also participated.
Each division within YFD also had a part in the planning process and included firefighters, engineers, captains, battalion chiefs and admin support staff.
“By casting a wide net including feedback from this diverse group, we were able to gather insight that has contributed to a more comprehensive assessment of our operation,” Fields noted.
The top five concerns listed by citizens were recruitment, growth, retention of employees, collaboration with other emergency providers, and sufficient and updated facilities and equipment.
“Stakeholders mentioned the need to stay on top of recruitment of firefighters. The city has worked on paying benefits for the past several years, and I believe we have made significant progress,” Fields noted.
In late August, the planning team identified the organization’s strengths and weaknesses as well as areas of opportunities and challenges. When polled, they agreed that customer service was the agency’s strength. Other strengths included high-quality personnel, high-quality equipment and facilities and community trust.
Weaknesses were listed as recruitment, employee burnout due to excessive overtime, deficiencies in paramedics and technical rescue, and an understaffed fire administration.
“Recruitment topped our listing for weakness. The fire service nationwide is faced with a dwindling labor pool,” Fields noted.
A key opportunity is the possibility of changing medical direction oversight, allowing the department to “adjust its service model to better fit the community,” Fields said.
Other opportunities include cross training of operation staff in administrative duties, increased social media presence and partnering with a national firefighter recruiter.
The listed challenges included growth, economy, attrition of experienced personnel and training.
As for recruitment, Councilman Mike Shelton suggested creating a pipeline by exposing kids in middle and high school to the fire service. “I’m thinking of it not only for the obvious reason of keeping our force up but also to give our people a sense of options and alternatives that are good, rather than the things that are not so good,” Shelton said.
Fields agreed, noting that the updated plan talks about a cadet program or mentorship. Right now the department has a program for high school seniors, and the department is thinking of expanding it.
“Maybe reaching them at the junior high level, maybe getting into the high school level, and staying with them over the four years, and after they graduate high school, implementing a cadet program where they’re still part of Yuma Fire Department. They still ride with us, but they may be able to help us roll a hose on a fire or provide water to the guys that are coming out from a fire for rehab. Something to get their foot in the door for us to get an eye on them. And then to kind of build that family from a younger age,” Fields said.
Shelton also suggested reaching out to minority communities in Yuma. “That’s all really good advice. He recalled that when he went back to the National Fire Academy, “it was all a bunch of white guys in there and there was no diversity there and that was something that we were challenged with. We need to be able to reach out to the community that we serve and be a reflection of the community that we serve. That’s a good point.”
In September, a subset of the planning team took the feedback from the stakeholders and came up with six initiatives and long- and short-term goals.
The strategic initiatives cover the areas of assets, communications, health and safety, operational efficiency, professional development, and staffing.
The goals were listed as enhanced public information, updated fire department facility plan and reviewing options for medical direction.
“I personally do believe that first responders are a top driver for economic prosperity in our community. If families feel safe and protected, they’ll stay in Yuma, and if they don’t, they’ll leave, and the same thing for businesses, so thank you for everything that you do,” Councilman Art Morales said.