With the observance of Independence Day coming Friday, recycling pickups for Yuma residents will take place one day early this week.
Pickups for Thursday recycling routes will occur on Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Trash collections will take place on their normal days.
On days when the holiday occurs late in the week, requiring day-early collections, the city has noticed that fewer residents remember to put their barrels out. The city suggests residents place reminders in their calendar apps on Wednesday evening or Thursday evening to ensure blue receptacles are placed curbside.
The city also reminds residents that this year’s July 4 fireworks show has been moved to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex with the intent of making it a drive-up event. The city expects onlookers to find suitable parking in the areas south and west of the complex. Fireworks will begin around 8:45 p.m.
The Yuma City Council will not hold a meeting on Wednesday. The council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. July 15.
The city still encourages residents to visit www.yumaaz.gov to seek information or to pay their city services bills. For those without online access, mail-in payments and the outdoor drop-off box in the front of City Hall will be available.
Phone service is available during business hours Monday through Thursday. However, at the present time, due to socially distant staffing, the city is asking customers to leave a message for a call back.