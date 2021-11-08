With Yuma City Hall closing Thursday for Veterans Day, curbside recycling customers with Thursday pickups will need to place their blue recycling containers one day early this week.
Thursday pickups will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Residents who typically place their barrel out the night before will need to do so on Tuesday this week.
City recycling customers on Friday routes will have their blue containers collected as normal.
Solid waste pickups on Monday and Tuesday will take place as normal the week of Nov. 8-12.
All pickups will take place on normal schedules the week of Nov. 13-17.
Then on the week of Nov. 20, Thursday route customers will again have their pickups one day earlier, specifically, on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
The city has noticed lower participation among residents on days when collections precede a holiday and wants to be sure everyone takes advantage of the opportunity to have their materials removed. The city urges residents to share the word with their fellow neighbors, friends, families and co-workers.
City Hall customers are additionally advised that Friday, Nov. 12, the city will be closed as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule. Residents can still pay their city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.