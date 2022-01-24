‘Redesigned and reimagined’: Conceptual plans for Kennedy Skate Park

The Yuma City Council on Wednesday took a first look at the conceptual plans for a “redesigned and reimagined” Kennedy Skate Park.
If built according to the conceptual plans, this park would be one of the largest skate parks in Arizona.
“Titles aren’t everything, but gosh dang it, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it. This would be on the map, absolutely,” said Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation.
The skate park would have the largest pump track in the region, a feature used by BMX, mountain bikes, Razors and skateboards riders, with the ability to host regional level events.
“It would be an amazing place for professional athletes to take their skills to the next level,” Nau noted.
The park would feature a unique combination of skate plaza, ramps and pumptrack. The half pipe would be made of galvanized steel and powder coat to withstand Yuma’s heat.
The minivert element would only be rivaled by Woodward, Pennsylvania, a huge skateboarding camp destination, Nau said.
The rideable features would be based on Yuma landmarks such as the Ocean to Ocean Bridge and Territorial Prison.
“The park is designed amazingly well,” he noted, adding that “this park takes shade to another level.”
In January 2021, the council included the reconstruction of Kennedy Skate Park as part of the city’s strategic plan. The skate park is part of the larger Kennedy Memorial Park located at 23rd Street and Kennedy Lane.
In response, city staff set about discovering what kind of skate park the community wants. In June, the city held a public information session, with 85 in attendance.
In October, the city selected American Ramp Co. to design the new park. The following month, they hosted another event to ask the community about the features they want in the park. The in-person event was attended by 65 people, and an additional 127 individuals submitted their ideas virtually.
ARC took the information received and came up with initial designs, which were taken back to users in December. This virtual opportunity drew 87 responses from the community.
“We live in an amazing city, where residents and users are engaged and wanting to have their voices heard,” Nau said, noting that the “Rebuild Kennedy Park” Facebook page shared the conceptual design and the post received 234 likes, 198 comments and 399 shares.
This response showed “that the users, the community and those outside of the city are interested in this and passionate about it,” Nau added.
Based on the input, ARC made final adjustments to the conceptual plans, which was the design presented to the council.
“This is truly designed by the community. City staff, ARC did not come to the community and say, ‘This is what we want to build, what do you think?’ The question was, ‘What do you want? Let us design it.’ That’s something I’m really proud of, because the community showed up,” Nau said.
As for combating graffiti, Nau said that the city is working with ARC and paint experts to use products that can be easily abated. Secondly, he added, the community has been stepping up to support the city, and the Rebuild Kennedy Park group is already actively working with the city on graffiti abatement and other park issues.
“We have a network of a very passionate user group that will assist us with that,” Nau said.
In addition, the city now has a park patrol that watches the facilities during the hours when vandalism tends to occur.
Nau pointed out the easy access for both drivers and pedestrians. The park will be open to all ages, from toddlers to senior skaters and able to accommodate skateboards, roller skates and bicycles and scooters, with riders able to move from one space to another.
The city also hopes to make improvements to the adjacent hockey inline skating rink. Staff is also coordinating with the Quechan Tribe, which is planning its own skate park, so the “sister parks” each have different features.
With bathrooms needing replacement, the city is considering concrete lift-and-place units because they are more affordable.
The project costs currently hover around $3 million. Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that funding will come from several sources, including state grants with matching funds, the city’s 2% hospitality tax and federal pandemic relief funds.
Nau hopes construction starts in the next fiscal year, which begins in July. The plan is to build it all at one time, however, it could be built in phases if needed. But, Nau noted, a multi-phase project would ultimately cost more.
The park would continue to be free to the public, with the potential for revenues from tournaments. Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon noted that Red Bull and X Games, which sponsors action sports events, might be interested in the Yuma skate park.
“This right here fits their needs,” McClendon said. “I know we will be on the map, and when that happens, that’s where the money will start coming in. Besides the sponsorship monies that will come following them, they rent the whole facility. That’s when we will see such a benefit.”
Councilman Gary Knight expressed concerns with the city’s liability if someone gets hurt at the park. “It looks rather dangerous from what I’ve seen on television,” he said. “How is the city going to protect itself from something like that?”
Nau explained that many cities post “use at your own risk” signs, but he noted that this conversation needs to happen with the city attorney.