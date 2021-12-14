Today

Wind increasing. Lots of sunshine. High 73F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.