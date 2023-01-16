Lunch has gotten a lot more accessible at the Yuma Union High School District now. The district recently announced that students who qualify for reduced-price meal benefits will now have free lunch thanks to an allocation of $6.75 million from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) for school meals.

“That is starting Jan. 1, so it would have started when our students came back on Jan. 5. and that was in an effort to be able to provide more meals at no cost for more students,” said Brenda Higuera, YUHSD director of student nutrition. “And that’ll be a good thing for those families [who] don’t qualify based on the income guidelines but they do get the reduced pricing. The reduced pricing for our lunch is 40 cents that they pay for each lunch so now, instead of the 40 cents, it’ll just be at no cost to them.”

