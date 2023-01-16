Lunch has gotten a lot more accessible at the Yuma Union High School District now. The district recently announced that students who qualify for reduced-price meal benefits will now have free lunch thanks to an allocation of $6.75 million from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) for school meals.
“That is starting Jan. 1, so it would have started when our students came back on Jan. 5. and that was in an effort to be able to provide more meals at no cost for more students,” said Brenda Higuera, YUHSD director of student nutrition. “And that’ll be a good thing for those families [who] don’t qualify based on the income guidelines but they do get the reduced pricing. The reduced pricing for our lunch is 40 cents that they pay for each lunch so now, instead of the 40 cents, it’ll just be at no cost to them.”
Families are always able to apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP) for the opportunity to ensure children don’t go hungry at school. The benefit for those with reduced pricing began this month and will continue until June 30, 2024 or until funding has been exhausted.
And families who might have missed out on the application are still able to seek these benefits.
“Any family that has not filled out an application to see if they qualify for free and reduced lunch can still do so,” Higuera said. “Sometimes they think because they didn’t do it at the beginning of the year that they can’t do it, but they can. So if someone didn’t fill out the application for whatever reason or they did fill out the application and didn’t qualify but something has changed in their income, they can always reapply through our website. It’s an online application, the link is on our website. And then if they do, they can either qualify for free or reduced. It’ll still say that they’re reduced because that eligibility category still stays, but their student wouldn’t be charged when they go to get their meal.”
Higuera shared that a large population of students in the district qualify for reduced pricing so the news will benefit many YUHSD families.
“I think that this will help our students or families that maybe feel that they cannot afford school lunch to make sure that they are receiving a meal at school and so that they’re, most importantly, not going the whole day without a meal,” she said.
Per the district’s notice about the benefit, any account balances will remain on students’ meal accounts and can be used at the snack bar or parents can request a refund by contacting the student nutrition department at 928-502-4773. To apply for free or reduced price meals at school, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/domain/42 and seek the purple buttons for meal applications.
