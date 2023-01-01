Migrants food
People with their evening meal from Crossroads Mission in hand cross the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, headed back to their makeshift camp east of the mission on Jan. 2, 2022. Crossroads said at the time that migrants were staying in camps outside of the shelter. An arrangement this year between the Somerton-based nonprofit Regional Center for Border Health and the Border Patrol has precluded large-scale street releases seen in other U.S. cities along the border.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

The Regional Center for Border Health is continuing its efforts in the new year to care for asylum seekers who arrive in Yuma County and to minimize the number of migrants who must be released on local streets, the organization’s president and chief executive officer says.

RCBH has been working with the U.S. Border Patrol for nearly a year to provide transportation out of Yuma County for the migrants, typically those from countries other than Mexico, who wish to stay in this country while waiting from their asylum applications to be heard by a judge.

