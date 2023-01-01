The Regional Center for Border Health is continuing its efforts in the new year to care for asylum seekers who arrive in Yuma County and to minimize the number of migrants who must be released on local streets, the organization’s president and chief executive officer says.
RCBH has been working with the U.S. Border Patrol for nearly a year to provide transportation out of Yuma County for the migrants, typically those from countries other than Mexico, who wish to stay in this country while waiting from their asylum applications to be heard by a judge.
The arrangement between the Somerton-based nonprofit organization and the Border Patrol has precluded large-scale street releases seen in other U.S. cities along the border.
“We are going to be here as long as our community and the Border Patrol needs our help,” Amanda Aguirre said.
No street releases have happened in the Yuma area since February 2021, the last time migrant apprehensions increased drastically.
John Mennell, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, said migrants who request asylum when apprehended in the Yuma area are turned over to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Yuma or bused to Tucson or San Diego.
“CBP releases non-citizens to service providing nongovernmental organizations and other sites in border communities in coordination with state and local partners,” Mennell said in a written statement. “CBP works diligently to ensure that releases are conducted in a safe manner and that all noncitizens released from custody are provided essential support upon release and may access transportation to continue to their destinations.”
For nearly three years, the United States has been using Title 42 to turn away many migrants, forcing them to wait in Mexico while appealing for asylum.
Title 42, a rule put in effect by the Trump administration at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes from a 1944 public health law that gives the federal government the ability to take emergency action to keep communicable diseases out of the country.
But Aguirre said the rule is not providing a solution to illegal immigration because it is full of exemptions that still allow tens of thousands of migrants other than those from Mexico to come into this country every day.
The U.S. can turn away migrants from Mexico because it has an agreement in place with that nation to return them to their country of origin. But, she added, most of the migrants the RCBH is assisting are from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, India, Haiti, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Nepal, Nicaragua and El Salvador, for which Title 42 does not apply.
Title 42 was due to expire Dec. 21, but the U.S. Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal made by 19 Republican attorney generals who argued that lifting Title 42 would lead to more illegal entries into the country. The high court agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision due by the end of June.
Aguirre said that whether Title 42 remains in effect or gets lifted, the reality is the southern border is in the midst of a record-setting immigration surge that will likely continue.
In fiscal year 2022, which ended in September, agents in the Yuma Sector encountered more than 310,000 migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics. That was the third-highest total along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.
On Dec. 20, the patrol warned Yuma-area officials that it would have to begin making non-custodial street releases owing to not having enough space at its holding facilities.
Aguirre said when the Border Patrol announced the releases, RCBH escalated its response and began accepting more migrants seeking asylum.
She explained that the RCBH is now making eight on nine bus trips a day to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, transporting about 600 asylum seekers, all of them with flights booked to destinations where they have family members willing to give them a place to stay.
All of the migrants’ flights, she added, were paid for by their families and processed by RCBH staff.
“We contact the Border Patrol every morning to see how many buses we are going to need for the day,” Aguirre said. “It is a really quick and coordinated process. So far everything has gone pretty smoothly. We will probably need this many buses for the foreseeable future.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the RCBH for the cost of the buses, and each of the migrants has been processed by the Border Patrol in Yuma and given papers with a date to appear at an immigration hearing.
The RCBH has also been coordinating with the Arizona Department of Military Affairs and the office of Gov. Doug Ducey to send a bus of migrants to either Washington, D.C., or Rockville, Md.
Besides having a hotel prearranged in Phoenix for migrants who don’t make it in time for the flight, the RCBH has one here in Yuma to quarantine migrants who test positive for COVID-19.
“They stay here until they test negative,” Aguirre said. “We test them daily because we don’t know when they were infected.”
Several other nonprofit organizations have also stepped up to help with the current situation.
The Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition, made up of volunteers from the area, travels to the border west of Yuma each day to provide relief items to the migrants, said Fernando Quiroz, the organization’s director.
“We are a small group of volunteers who provide whatever needs they have, whether that’s snacks, fruit or water,” he said, adding that the group also picks up trash in the areas where the migrants gather.
“We go out every day. Today there were Russians, Cubans, Uzbekistanis, (people from) India, (people from) Ecuador” – none of whom, he noted, were subject to deportation under Title 42.
Quiroz wants to see an end to what he called a widespread misconception that the denial of entry under Title 42 is applied across the board to all migrants, regardless of their countries of origin.
“Our numbers (of asylum seekers) are steady, have stayed that way, primarily because of people from Brazil, Cuba, (the former Soviet republic of) Georgia, Venezuela, Russia, the Ukraine, Croatia. They are seeking asylum and aren’t told to wait in Mexico.”
Quiroz called Title 42 a “political tool, a political whistle,” but he said one good outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision to consider the legality of the rule may be that it will force the nation’s leaders and lawmakers to deal with the issue of immigration.
Pastor Manuel Castro of Gethsemane Baptist Church in San Luis, Ariz., said the church finds itself in a dilemma because its mission includes serving the hungry and needy – such as asylum seekers – but understands the nation’s immigration laws must be followed.
“It’s difficult because our mission is to serve the need,” Castro said. “It is difficult because the laws also have to be respected.”
The church, which brought food to people in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and routinely provides meals to needy families during the holidays, is currently giving chips, sandwiches, water, pan dulce (sweet bread), clothing and other items to asylum seekers.
While he could not provide an exact number of migrants the church has aided, he said Title 42 has created “chaos.”
“We are not prepared,” Castro said. “This is very sad, very painful.”
The church has also brought food and clothing to shelters in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., that, he said, are filling up with people hoping to get asylum here.
The Salvation Army in Yuma, at the Request of the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs, has also been feeding about 150 migrants a day who have been released by the Border Patrol.
While Scott Johnson, public relations director for the Salvation Army’s Southwest Divisional Headquarters in Phoenix, said he would not be giving any interviews, he did release a written statement:
“This effort is being fully funded with federal dollars, and The Salvation Army is not soliciting any food or monetary donations for this feeding response. Feeding the hungry is part of The Salvation Army’s mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”
At this time, The Salvation Army Southwest Division has not been asked to provide feeding to migrants seeking asylum in any other border communities, the statement added.