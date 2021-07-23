Fall registration begins Wednesday at Aztec High School, presenting three different opportunities for students to secure their class schedule ahead of the new school year, which commences Aug. 4.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, new students can visit the school campus at 2440 W. 28th St. with a birth certificate and proof of residency to complete the registration process. Returning students can also stop by to make any necessary updates to the enrollment paperwork the school has on file for them.
According to principal Steve Pallack, masking remains a requirement until the Yuma County juvenile court system, which houses the school, signals otherwise. Other health and safety measures such as social distancing when feasible, daily temperature scans and regular disinfecting will be part of the semester as well.
With questions, families are encouraged to contact the school at 928-314-1918.