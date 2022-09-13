The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma will host the annual Heart of Yuma Awards celebration in October. And for the first time since the pandemic, the awards are taking place in person at the Historic Yuma Theatre.

Now that the window for submitting nominations has closed, ACF of Yuma announced that registration is now open for the event. The awards will take place on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you