The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma will host the annual Heart of Yuma Awards celebration in October. And for the first time since the pandemic, the awards are taking place in person at the Historic Yuma Theatre.
Now that the window for submitting nominations has closed, ACF of Yuma announced that registration is now open for the event. The awards will take place on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.
The event will honor the Heart of Yuma Award nominees and category winner, including Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Youth Leader, Outstanding Benefactor, Outstanding For-Profit, Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, Outstanding Service Organization and the Philanthropist of the Year. The grantees of ACF of Yuma’s 2022 grant cycle will also be recognized during the program.
ACF of Yuma noted that the event is made possible by 1st Bank Yuma’s support, the title sponsor for the event since 2003. For more information, contact ACF Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Cami Frost at CFrost@azfoundation.org or call (928) 539-5343.
