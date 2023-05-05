Registration is open for the Yuma Union High School District’s Summer Learning program. Beginning in June, the “robust, in-person” program will be offered at all six district campuses free of charge, and all classes offered will allow students the opportunity to retrieve learning and earn lost credits.
“We have developed a multifaceted approach to summer learning that will address the needs of the students across the district,” YUHSD Director of Education Technology Bibi Frazine said. “Our summer learning programs will provide students with the environment to determine what their needs are along with their counselor, the space to work and opportunity to receive assistance from instructors and tutoring through Paper.co.”