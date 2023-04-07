2023 Career Exploration Camp

Yuma ABEC and STEDY’s career exploration camp will be available to any middle schoolers from Yuma County.

 Image Courtesy of Yuma ABEC and STEDY

After the success of last year’s summer camp, the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition (Yuma ABEC) and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) have announced they’ll be hosting one again – with more modules and the capacity for more students!

In partnership with Arizona Western College and the University of Arizona, Yuma ABEC and STEDY’s 2023 Career Exploration Camp will rotate 6th through 8th graders in hands-on modules in agriculture, animation, coding, medical assisting, sports medicine, mental health, food science-nutrition and law and public safety.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

