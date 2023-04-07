After the success of last year’s summer camp, the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition (Yuma ABEC) and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) have announced they’ll be hosting one again – with more modules and the capacity for more students!
In partnership with Arizona Western College and the University of Arizona, Yuma ABEC and STEDY’s 2023 Career Exploration Camp will rotate 6th through 8th graders in hands-on modules in agriculture, animation, coding, medical assisting, sports medicine, mental health, food science-nutrition and law and public safety.
Rusty Tyndall, director of strategic partnerships for STEDY and Yuma ABEC, explained that the modules are geared toward middle school abilities and interests with the intention of helping students consider what Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses they’ll want to pursue in high school. By helping them discover their interests, the hope is that they might make optimal use of their high school CTE courses and earn credentials for careers after graduation.
“The 6th, 7th and 8th graders that we are targeting in the summer camp, we’re actually helping to grow our own future,” Tyndall said. “We want these kids to be considering STEDY and other CTE programs at their local high school two years from now, three years from now [... when] they start to have real elective choices.
“… The goal is to get kids the occupational certificate so that they can be employable when they graduate. So most of our kids are juniors and seniors that take the two-year program and then now we do have some sophomores who actually finish their certificate before they graduate.”
He said that everyone at STEDY and Yuma ABEC is looking forward to the opportunity to provide free programming for middle schoolers from all of Yuma County. While some school districts have summer programs of their own, Tyndall noted that some schools without special plans are particularly excited for the camp.
Although registration just opened Wednesday, the camp is already expecting significant involvement from East and South County. Since there are only 160 slots available in total, parents and guardians are encouraged to register quickly.
The 2023 Career Exploration Camp to “Explore Your Future” takes place Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and ends earlier on Friday at 12 p.m. The majority of the fun will be at STEDY’s office on 899 E Plaza Circle, Suite 1, while a few modules will be taught at the University of Arizona – Yuma campus by Arizona Western College.
Transportation options will be available, which will be formalized depending on registration, and free lunch will be provided in camp. For any questions, folks are welcome to contact Tyndall at rtyndall@stedy01.org or 928-302-2125. To register for the camp, visit https://tinyurl.com/ABECSTEDYcamp.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.