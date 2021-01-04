Pandemic or not, enrolling your child in high school can be a daunting and confusing process. For parents and guardians of incoming Yuma Union High School District freshmen who are wondering where in the world to begin, the district’s website houses all the essential information and resources you’ll need to enroll your student when the registration window opens Jan. 6.
At www.yumaunion.org under “Welcome” and “Boundaries and Enrollment,” parents will find a list of documents they’ll need to provide in the enrollment process in order to successfully register their rising ninth-graders for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson, the very first thing parents should do is activate a ParentVUE account, which can be done by following the “ParentVUE/StudentVUE” link under the website’s “Families” tab. Similar to StudentVUE, which grants student access to grades, attendance and communication with teachers, ParentVue provides parents with “live information” on their student’s schedule, attendance, grades and communication with their teachers and their school.
Most importantly, ParentVUE features an online registration component, which the district’s student information system (SIS) team worked to build out last spring in order to streamline the process for parents.
Traditionally, new student registration began in July, bringing parents to their students’ respective campuses on designated days to complete enrollment forms and pay the necessary fees. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district was faced with the challenge of conducting a registration event that wasn’t in person. According to Anderson, the district expects the online registration process via ParentVUE to become its mainstream enrollment process.
“That was very successful for our incoming ninth-graders (last summer), along with updating student information for returning students,” said Anderson. “Knowing that it was successful from feedback from both the campus’ staff and parents, the team started early with looking at how we can make this the new way that Yuma Union registers students.”
And by opening registration in January rather than July this year, parents will have “ample time” to familiarize themselves with ParentVUE and the registration process before the school year begins.
Some documents still need to be submitted as a physical copy, such as parent driver’s licenses or alternate identification card, proof of residency, student birth certificates and current immunization records. According to Anderson, the district plans to organize a drive-thru event for families to drop these items off. Alternately, the documents can also be emailed or faxed to their new home campus.
HOW DO I FIND MY HOME CAMPUS?
Five of YUHSD’s six high school campuses serve freshmen. Under “Boundaries and Enrollment” at www.yumaunion.org resides a resource labeled “YUHSD Boundaries,” which maps out the campus a student will attend based on where they live.
For families wishing to be tied to a different campus than the one within whose boundaries they reside, they can submit an open enrollment form, also accessible under “Boundaries and Enrollment.”
According to Anderson, the open enrollment form is another one of those physical documents that needs to be submitted as a physical copy. Available in a PDF format, the completed document can be emailed directly to the school, or printed and faxed if needed.
HOW DO I ENSURE THIS TRANSITION IS A SMOOTH ONE?
At any time throughout the registration process, families can contact their school office by phone or electronic contact form. This information can be found on each school’s website, accessible via “Choose Your School” in the top right-hand corner of the district website.
Whatever the question or need, the schools’ administrative offices and various underlying departments are on standby to offer assistance.
“As the parents begin to navigate this process, the campuses are armed with all types of resources to share out with them,” said Charlotte Stevenson, the district’s project manager for online registration. “From step-by-step directions to videos, they’re fully prepared to help support them and take those phone calls.”
According to Chief Academic Officer Eric Brooks, there are some resources that families won’t be able to find via ParentVUE because they don’t exist within the district at all; they’re part of the Yuma community at large, existing in the form of neighbors and coworkers and friends who’ve trekked this terrain already.
“I think oftentimes communities don’t recognize that their best resource is themselves,” Brooks said. “For example, if I had a child who was going from eighth to ninth grade, I would probably talk to other parents in my neighborhood or in my circle to find out what they did, because it’s a really interesting time in an adolescent’s life to go from middle school to high school – a lot of things are different here. Our most successful parents, the parents who communicate with us most often and whose children are most successful, have learned to be successful because of the connections they’ve made with those who came before them.”
The “oddly exciting thing” for the Class of 2025 as they prepare for high school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the way that will dictate the environment for teaching and learning, Brooks said, is that they can take lessons from those who went through it all this school year.
“As odd as it sounds, the great thing about life now is that nothing else is new,” Brooks said. “From March 13, 2020, and forward, we’ve now lived all of those things. If my friend’s daughter transitioned from eighth grade to ninth grade this year and next year mine is going to do that same thing, I can rely on my friend and our kids can rely on each other. Going back to school is going to be one of two things: it’ll either be similar to the way we’ve done it for the last 100 years or very similar to the way we did it this year, or some combination of those two things. But I think all uncharted territories have been explored as far as that goes, so those entering high school in 2021 will really have an easier transition.”
Brooks noted that incoming families likely have a number of questions, ranging from the initial registration process to athletics and extracurriculars or high school culture in general. He advises them to be inquisitive, as that’s the sole avenue for finding those answers oftentimes.
“If you have a question or there’s something you’re not sure about, the likelihood is that others have that same question, so never be afraid to ask it, whether it’s in a public forum or an email to the school,” Brooks said. “Because as we all know, knowledge is power. That’s what really allows you to be confident and move forward.”
Echoed by YUHSD parent Brenda Higuera, who went through the registration and transitional process with her own high schooler a few years ago, parent involvement is essential for success and with ParentVUE, it’s easy.
“ParentVUE is where I’ve really been able to communicate with teachers as a parent and look at grades and assignments,” she said. “The most important thing is being able to ask questions – even if it’s just an email – and staying informed and making sure that both the parent and the student are in contact with the school and aware of what’s going on.”