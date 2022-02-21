As the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Yuma County gears up for its relay in April, the organization is asking community members to participate by joining an existing team or forming new ones to walk in the relay.
Per a press release from Relay For Life of Yuma County, cancer survivors, caregivers, local residents, volunteers and participants are people who believe the future can be free from cancer. Community members can honor and remember loved ones and fight cancer by participating in the 26th Annual Relay For Life of Yuma County on April 30 at Desert Sun Stadium, located at 1280 Desert Sun Drive.
“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Miss Desert Rose’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Ellie Evans. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”
Relay For Life invites the community to help them double down on their fight against cancer by registering for the event. According to their release, the relay with the largest percentage of growth in registered participants between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 will win an inflatable Relay for Life movie screen as an added bonus, so they’re hoping for more participants.
Last year’s Drive-through Luminaria Relay For Life of Yuma County raised over $57,000 for the American Cancer Society and this year as they return to an in-person relay, funds raised will go toward providing local resources for cancer patients, the hospital and other organizations that provide cancer screenings and education.
To get involved, community members can sign up to join an existing team, start a new team or make a donation. To learn more, visit https://relayforlife.org/YumaCountyAZ.
