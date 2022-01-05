“Cancer persists. So do we,” proclaims the website for Relay for Life.
And especially in the face of COVID, Relay for Life of Yuma has persisted. In 2020, the relay was held virtually. In 2021, a drive-through luminaria was held instead to ensure social distancing. But in 2022, the relay is officially coming back and Relay for Life of Yuma will be hosting a kick-off at the Yuma Main Library in Meeting Room A on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11ba.m., followed by a first lap event after.
“We’re excited to be on the track this year,” said Amber Thornton, event lead for 2022. “We haven’t been on the track since April 2019 and now we’re trying to get teams registered again, trying to get back everyone that made Yuma’s relay the largest one in Arizona. We want to inspire our cancer survivors.”
Relay for Life is partnered with the American Cancer Society. In a relay, the community fights cancer through the laps walked on the track and the funds raised. Thornton explains that the relay is even more significant because it provides an opportunity for cancer survivors and their loved ones to come together.
Sponsors play a big role in this as their contributions allow the organization to make the space and activities possible. Additionally, proceeds for the event go to the American Cancer Society, which Thornton states helps Yuma considerably: from keeping a Hope Lodge where patients coming up to Phoenix for treatments can spend the night to maintaining a 24/7 hotline to assisting the local hospital and organizations with cancer screenings and education.
January’s kick-off will be honoring sponsors from this year as well as the previous two. And while fundraisers have begun, January’s kickoff helps mark the time for participants to prepare for the relay on April 30. Typically held in October, the event was pushed back to coincide with the first lap, which Thornton shared is a significant event as relays across the country will also be holding their first laps for the first time in two years.
This year, the first lap will be held at 11 a.m. after the kick-off. Participants will walk a block around the library.
Since space and materials for the kick-off are limited, Relay for Life of Yuma requests that interested individuals RSVP online. Individuals are also encouraged to donate, sign up for the relay–even showing up to support the participants is welcome. Cancer survivors that register will also be given free shirts.
Miss Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen of 2020, Ellie Evans, whose platform is Relay for Life of Yuma, encourages individuals to show their support.
“Something about this event is that we love raising money and we love being able to walk around the track, but it’s not about the money we raise or how many laps we walk,” she said. “It’s about coming back as a community. One day we won’t have to walk these laps, but until then, we’ll keep coming together because cancer never sleeps.”
To RSVP for the kick-off, visit https://bit.ly/3FLVlu6. To learn more or donate, visit www.relayforlife.org/yuma-az.
