It’s a day many have been waiting for: the annual American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Yuma County is taking place this Saturday, April 30, for the first time in two years. There will be various performances, food and fundraising throughout the day from noon to 10 p.m. as teams and participants walk the track, but local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take a special celebratory lap at 6 p.m. after a brief ceremony at Desert Sun Stadium (by 1440 W Desert Hills Dr).
Per a press release from Relay For Life of Yuma County, anyone who’s ever been diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers are encouraged to join the celebration. While survivors walk, other participants will be there cheering them on in the spirit of support and celebration.
“I think the survivor and caregiver lap is extremely important,” said Miss Desert Rose’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Ellie Evans. “It shows that they are persevering through cancer; that there is always hope for a better tomorrow, but it starts with taking that first step today.”
The community event serves as a place where teams and individuals come together to honor, celebrate and raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from cancer, reports Relay For Life. In Yuma, the annual community event has been a tradition since 1996, and participants raise funds at the track and in the months leading up to the event.
This year’s goal is $60,000, and the funds raised go to the American Cancer Society, which provides local support for cancer patients and assists with cancer screenings and education for the hospital and local organizations. Additionally, the funds go toward cancer research for a brighter future.
Evans shared that she’s also excited to announce the return of the Survivor Celebration Dinner. Relay For Life of Yuma County will be hosting survivors and their caregivers on June 5, National Cancer Survivor Day. She stated that more information will be sent out to registered survivors in the coming weeks and that sponsorship opportunities will also be available.
In anticipation of the big day, Relay For Life of Yuma County would like to thank their sponsors joining them this year: Yuma Regional Medical Center, Regional Center for Border Health Inc., State Farm Agents of Yuma County, Fraternal Order Of Eagles Foothills #4538, AEA Federal Credit Union, Ricardo Urquijo Allstate agency, El Charro, Yuma International Airport, International Paper and their media sponsors, which include the Yuma Sun, Monster Media, Del Outdoor and Sun Graphics.
Cancer survivors or caregivers looking to be part of the Relay For Life can visit www.RelayForLife.org/YumaCountyAZ or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. Registration is free and available day of the event. For a complete schedule of the event, visit their official website or their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RFLYumaAZ/.
