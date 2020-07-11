A Yuma County Superior Court judge has denied a defense request to reduce the bond for a 38-year-old man charged in connection to a shooting in the Foothills earlier this year that wounded one person.
Steven Singh has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
During Singh’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Friday, his attorney, William Fox, asked that he be released under the supervision of pre-trial services, or that his bond be reduced significantly.
Fox, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, said that his client was not considered a flight risk because he had a job prior to his arrest, has children to care for, and that he had no previous failures to appear.
He also explained that Singh owns his home and could use it as collateral to secure his bail, if the amount was lower, which further guaranteed that he would appear at all his hearings.
“There is no reason to keep Mr. Singh in custody at this time,” Fox said. “He should have the opportunity to post a bond, but as it is currently set it is unrealistic.”
Fox further noted that there are some problems with the evidence in the case and that two witnesses have recently come forward saying Singh did not do what he has been charged with and that there are inconsistencies with the victim’s story.
The prosecutor assigned to the case, however, was opposed to Singh being released or having his bond reduced, saying he has three previous convictions in California involving violence toward women.
She also explained that the victim is in a relationship with Singh’s ex-girlfriend, and that they had two children together prior to splitting up.
The victim was also given an opportunity to speak telephonically at the hearing, saying he felt Singh was a danger to the community.
“(Singh) is a horrible man. I don’t think he should be released,” the victim told the court. “He threatened my life and shot me in the back as I was walking away.”
After hearing from all of the parties, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, declined both of the defense’s requests, saying he felt it was appropriate given the nature of the charges.
Singh’s trial, which was scheduled to begin on Aug. 5, was also vacated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A hearing was also scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 21 for the purpose of discussing when it could possibly be rescheduled.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday March, 25, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 12500 block of East Brenda Drive.
Deputies, following an initial investigation into the incident, determined that the suspect, now identified as Singh, was involved in an argument with another subject in the roadway.
The argument escalated and a single gunshot was fired. The victim then fled the area and sought shelter at a nearby residence.
The YCSO confirmed at the time that the victim was a male and that he and Singh were acquaintances
The victim was located and found to have sustained one gunshot wound. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.