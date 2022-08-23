Students Helping Students:
Today through Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at various campus locations
"Need help finding a class? Have a general question? Stop by one of the Students Helping Student welcome booths and get help by fellow students. Pick up a map, play a game and more!"
AWC/NAU LibraryBack to School Bash:
Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the LR Building.
"Visit the newly remodeled AWC Library for food, a scavenger hunt, prizes, giveaways and more."
Tasty Tuesday - Popcorn in a Bag:
All Day on Tuesday, Aug. 23 wt the Parker Campus.
"Come by to pick up your free popcorn. First come first serve!"
Andale's Closet and Pantry Rack Event:
Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. wt the San Luis Campus.
"Stop in to choose a free interview ready or new school outfit of your choice, on us!"
Wonderful Wednesday-PB&J Sandwiches:
All Day on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Parker Campus.
"Come by to pick up your free peanut butter and jelly sandwich. First come first serve!"
Student Success Center Welcome Event:
Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Main Campus.
"Get your fix of games, food and tips for success located at your Student Success Center."
Throwback Thursday:
Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Parker Campus
"Everyone is invited to our first Student Mixer of the year. Come have food and fun with 90's-2000's music."
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
