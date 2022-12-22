Local officials fear the repercussions of removing the shipping containers installed along gaps on the U.S.-Mexico border, as stipulated by an agreement between Gov. Doug Ducey and the federal government.
The agreement, reached on Wednesday, stipulates that by Jan. 4 Arizona will remove the shipping containers in the Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West Reservation.
The agreement also indicates that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will finish constructing an “engineered barrier” in and around the Morelos Dam area, where many migrants crossed the border before the containers were installed.
Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, fears that the removal of the shipping containers, together with the expected expiration of Title 42, will lead to a “crash in our system here locally without any additional resources.”
Title 42 is a public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the policy, the government can turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. Title 42 had been set to end Wednesday, but the Supreme Court temporarily paused its expiration this week.
However, the policy is expected to eventually end, and with it, the Border Patrol expects a rise in the number of asylum seekers trying to enter through Yuma. Asylum seekers are permitted to remain in the U.S. while their applications are processed. Border Patrol can only hold them for a certain period of time before they must release them or return them to their country of origin.
The state placed shipping containers along gaps in the border wall around Morelos Dam, an area where many asylum seekers cross into the U.S. Lines believes the shipping containers ultimately forced the federal government to act on their commitment to finish the wall.
“What it does is forces the feds to do what they committed to do a year ago when the mayor and I met with (Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro) Mayorkas, completing the wall in Yuma,” Lines told the Yuma Sun. “That was his commitment. And the reason that Gov. Ducey took action on the Conex boxes is because they never fulfilled that. The governor installed the Conex boxes hoping to provoke a response which ultimately it did, and now they have this agreement, where the feds have to actually do what they told us that they would do in this area, providing that barrier.”
However, Lines is concerned that removing the shipping containers in the middle of the agriculture harvest might cause food contamination. He noted that a resident who lives near Morelos Dam had to hire private security to keep migrants out of his yard and that officials received complaints of migrants entering homes in Somerton and San Luis.
“It’s just a disaster. Hopefully this doesn’t encourage more people, but if they remove the Conex boxes, then ultimately it will, if they don’t immediately close the gaps back up,” Lines said. “We’re concerned about the timing, and so I want to be able to keep pressure on the fence, to fulfill that commitment.”
Lines is also worried that a bigger influx of migrants will overwhelm Yuma Regional Medical Center, which is already dealing with a surge in patients sick with COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and flu.
“The numbers (of migrants) have gone up every day along the border and it is taking a lot longer to process them because those numbers continue to go up, and we don’t necessarily have as many agents out on the line right now (because of the holidays),” Lines said.
“But the numbers of people coming across are unsustainable, and if we have those Conex boxes removed and the fed does not fulfill its commitment to immediately close that wall up, we will see what we had seen before with people walking to the community, showing up at the (nongovernmental organizations) seeking assistance and probably not being able to find what they need,” he added.
To address these concerns, the City of San Luis and Yuma County recently declared emergencies. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued an emergency declaration a year ago.
“At that time, we had a similar situation where people could not be accommodated in the process and people were walking through the community,” Nicholls said. “That local emergency declaration is still in play. I didn’t remove it because I didn’t see any systematic changes to the way DHS was operating that would alleviate or eliminate the situation we’re finding ourselves in today.”
The mayor updated the council and community during a Wednesday meeting. He noted that about 1,000 migrants a day enter the Border Patrol Yuma Sector facility and about 10% are returned to their home countries under Title 42. The remainder are transported to other facilities in or out of the state and some are released locally with a pending court date.
Currently the Regional Center for Border Health helps between 300 to 500 migrants a day arrange transportation to other destinations in the U.S.
“It’s important to understand that that process is a federal process. It has nothing to do with anything we can control locally. That is something that the federal government controls from top to bottom,” Nicholls said.
With the end of Title 42, the local Border Patrol facility is expected to be at “greatly” over-capacity and “headquarters has talked about releasing (migrants) on the streets of Yuma,” Nicholls noted.
“I was notified last week that that could begin this week,” the mayor added. “That has not happened this week, and as the numbers continue to be pretty aggressive, that fear has not gone away. That situation has not gone away. Right now, I don’t anticipate releases tomorrow.”
Both Lines and Nicholls have been in regular contact with federal and state officials, including the White House, DHS, senators, Ducey and governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
“My discussions with DHS and the White House have been partially fruitful in getting a little bit more resources here, but I just want to be clear that should the releases happen, they are not because anyone in the City of Yuma has agreed to them. That is a situation that’s beyond our influence and control,” Nicholls explained.
“My motivation is making sure that we have, as a community, the resources in place to protect our community and to make sure we don’t have a humanitarian disaster in the streets, we don’t have hundreds of people without resources.”
That “humanitarian disaster” begins long before migrants reach the border, Nicholls said. “For me, those impacts begin before people cross the border, not as they’re being released from Border Patrol … It’s really for the best of the community and the best of the people in the process to make sure that there’s more humane ways of taking care of immigration for our country.
While Border Patrol is looking at expanding its capacity, Nicholls believes the real issue is transportation. He noted that it’s not as easy as booking a flight or catching a Greyhound bus out of Yuma.
“When you start talking about releasing hundreds of people a day, we overwhelm the available seats,” he said. “Right now, we’re focusing on the transportation options to try to get people to the other communities again.”
The mayor noted that communication with federal officials has been good. “I have regular communications with them. They want to know what we’re seeing here on the ground. And there have been times where we’ve needed resources and they have worked to try to find ways to get those done,” Nicholls said. “They listen. I’ve even had a phone call where they called and they asked for my opinion without me asking to give it to them.”
Nicholls praised the Border Patrol agents tasked with the job of processing migrants. “They have been at an extremely high pace for almost two years now and it’s wearing on them,” he said.
“Just to give you an order of magnitude, this last fiscal year, they addressed 310,000 migrants in custody. That’s three times the size of our city. That’s twice the size of the previous record that we set in, I think, 2005 or 2006 and multiple times higher than what they normally deal with year to year.
“Their service to our country and their service to our community needs to be recognized because they’re doing everything they can. It’s really about a policy decision. It’s really about how resources are allocated at the national level. It’s not how decisions are made locally,” Nicholls added.