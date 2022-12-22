Border containers Morelos Dam
Shipping containers stacked two high fill a gap in the 30-foot-high bollard border fence near the Yuma Levee Road and Morelos Dam where undocumented immigrants could once easily enter the U.S. illegally. Morelos Dam is seen in the background.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Local officials fear the repercussions of removing the shipping containers installed along gaps on the U.S.-Mexico border, as stipulated by an agreement between Gov. Doug Ducey and the federal government.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday, stipulates that by Jan. 4 Arizona will remove the shipping containers in the Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West Reservation.

