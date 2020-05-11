SOMERTON — Residents of the Orchid Street Apartments here have new roofs over their head, thanks to a nearly $400,000 remodeling project.
Roofs were replaced on four buildings in the subsidized apartment complex managed by Housing America Corp. In the project that included replacing outdoor lighting, resurfacing the parking lot to include spaces for the handicapped, renovations to the laundry room and installation of new air conditioning units.
“It was a very big project and we are very satisfied with the results,” said Veronica Villegas, multifamily housing director for Housing America. “No improvements had been done to the Orchid Street Apartment since the complex at 441 S. Somerton Ave. was built in 1992.”
Housing America is a Somerton-based nonprofit organization that helps qualifying low- and moderate-income families secure low-interest financing from the federal government to achieve homeownership It also manages federally subsidized apartments in Somerton and Yuma, and in Mohave County.
The Orchid Street Apartments are occupied by families who work in agriculture.
In all 15 different renovations were completed as part of the project, which was financed with a grant and a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
Other renovations in the Orchid Street apartments include replacement of kitchen cabinets and fans, bathroom remodeling, replacement of main access doors, electrical rewiring and painting.