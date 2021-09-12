Yuma is using federal funds to help homeless residents and those at risk of becoming homeless.
The city allocated $466,429 in HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help vulnerable residents with housing assistance. The Housing Authority of the City of Yuma received $250,000 for tenant-based rental assistance, and Yuma County received $216,429 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects.
The council had previously approved the Yuma Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan which, in part, set aside HOME funds for the program, and most recently authorized subrecipient agreements with HACY and Yuma County.
Rhonda Lee-James, director of neighborhood services, explained that the program furthers the Yuma County HOME Consortium’s mission to preserve and create affordable housing opportunities. The city is part of that consortium.
The HOME funds awarded by these agreements are a portion of the total HOME award received by the consortium for fiscal year 2022. The balance of the funding, $287,015, is earmarked for city housing rehabilitation and program administration and has been set aside for a nonprofit housing development project, according to a staff report.
In response to questions from Councilman Chris Morris, Lee-James noted that the agreement with HACY indicates that the program will help 20 families, but the actual number is higher. The initial number is set lower than expected because the city doesn’t want to be in a position to explain to HUD why it couldn’t reach the goal it set.
Since the program started in February, the program has already helped 25 families. Of those, 15 came out of homelessness and were given priority. Some of the program participants include individuals who hang out at the Heritage Library or other places in Yuma frequented by homeless people.
The program has also helped people staying in the Crossroads Mission homeless shelter “get a roof over their heads and their feet on the ground,” Lee-James said.
The program gives preference to homeless individuals or those who are in danger of becoming homeless. Some of them can’t afford to pay their rent and are in danger of losing their homes.
The program helps participants up to 12 months. Although it’s not a permanent solution, Lee-James noted that it’s a “bridge” until they can get better established. A case manager works with the families and individuals to help them come up with a plan, get back to work or get into housing for the elderly or income-based housing.
The program helps pay deposits for rentals as well as utilities so they can get the electricity turned on. Participants also receive an allowance for monthly utilities that is “normal and reasonable.”
The amount of assistance they get is based on their income. Lee-James explained that no more than 30% of income should go towards the cost of housing, including rent or mortgage payments and utility costs.
When people start paying more than 30%, then they are considered “housing cost-burdened.” Paying 50% or more in housing costs is considered “extremely cost-burdened.”
Under this program and most rental assistance programs, the tenant pays 30% of their income and the city pays the balance. Also, the program has a cap on rental amounts. However, the current housing market is extremely tight and finding rental units and units within the allowed price range has become challenging.
To illustrate how the program has helped residents, Lee-James shared two cases. One involved a homeless family of seven with zero income at the time. The city helped them with a security deposit and rent.
Another case involved a household with two elderly persons with a monthly income of $1,128. Their rent was $852. The city pays $600 of the rent and they pay the remaining $252. The city also helped them with a security deposit and a $240 payment for electricity.
It would have taken their whole month’s income just to get established in the home, Lee-James noted.
For some families, it’s practically impossible to get into housing because they have to have money upfront, she added.
“I’m glad we have this program in place,” Morris said.
Councilwoman Karen Watts agreed. “I can see the importance of electricity,” she said, noting that an apartment without electricity is useless.
Watts asked what happens to the deposits when they move. Lee-James said two things can happen. One, it can go back to the program, minus whatever the landlord takes for repairs. But if the residents were good tenants with no damage to the property, the city will allow them to use it for their next place. This provides an incentive to be a responsible tenant and from falling back into their previous situation.
Councilman Mike Shelton called the program “both humane and vital” and said he’s happy it’s there to help people in difficult situations. He noted that many people also have medical and transportation expenses and paying utilities means they fall short somewhere. But not paying for electricity results in “a world of hurt.”
Lee-James also explained that HACY administers this rental assistance program because the agency already handles similar programs and staff members have the knowledge needed to run them.
Lee-James explained that 10% of the funds go towards program delivery costs, but that it’s not an administrative fee and can’t be used for rent, office space or equipment. The funds must strictly be used to pay for the staff that administers the program, for example, the individual who does the client intake and the inspector who checks to see if a rental unit is acceptable.
For more information or to apply for tenant-based rental assistance, call 928-782-3821 ext. 135, email franciscog@hacy.org or find the application at www.yumaaz.gov/government/community-development/neighborhood-services.