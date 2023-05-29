Due to difficulty finding sitters when all the daycares and schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Lea Rodriguez, a single mother of two, found it hard to balance work and caring for her kids. As a result, she lost both her part-time jobs.
“As you can imagine, the bills started to pile up,” she said.
She applied for the Yuma County Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program in March 2022. Through the Western Arizona Council of Government, the county paid her back and forward rent in the amount of $1,845 plus one utility bill in the amount of $437, a total of $2,282, in May 2022.
“Once my landlord had received the payment, he was able to pay his property taxes, hire professional local business tree trimmers to take care of our landscape and upgrade some of my neighbors’ AC units,” Rodriguez noted.
“This domino effect of spending federal funds in the Yuma area keeps the money circulating, and I saw it firsthand, and it only made our community stronger,” she added.
Rodriguez shared her story with the Board of Supervisors, expressing her appreciation for the help the program provided her during the pandemic.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program resulted in a decrease in evictions and homelessness, according to Grants Administrator Veronica Garcia, who reported the program’s activities, closeout and success stories.
“COVID-19 not only brought health emergencies and concerns, but it also brought a lot of financial stressors in the communities,” Garcia said.
“There were business closures which resulted in layoffs and loss of income of families, school closures, which resulted in increased utilities, food, internet expenses for many households. And this resulted in households getting behind in their bills, in their housing,” she noted.
Consequently, in December 2020, the federal government made funding available for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to relieve renters and landlords from the financial effects of the pandemic.
Yuma County received the first allocation in February 2021 and a second allocation in May 2021.
The program provided up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance to low-income families financially impacted by the pandemic and facing homelessness or any housing instability.
Yuma County had the option to turn over the funds to the Arizona Department of Economic Security and let the state agency handle the local program. However, the supervisors decided to keep the program local in order to offer one-on-one assistance.
“It was decided that Yuma County was going to keep the funds, and we were going to make it work, and we were going to make the infrastructure available so that we can get these dollars and within the community,” Garcia explained.
Yuma County started taking applications for the program in March 2021. Because it didn’t have the infrastructure, the county partnered with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to implement the program.
The county also partnered with the cities of Yuma, San Luis and Somerton and utility companies “so that we could get those payments out as quickly as possible,” Garcia noted.
Library branches put out fliers and helped to get the information out. Arizona@Work trained employees to also get the word out to participants in jobs search programs and at job fairs.
Crane School District put out fliers in bulletins to the families of students. The Yuma County Court Superior Court hired a housing stability court navigator to assist families going through the eviction process and provide the resources available to assist them with the prevention eviction program. The local DES office also joined the outreach effort.
All outreach was done both in English and Spanish “so that we could reach out to the limited English proficiency families,” Garcia said. “We did a lot of outreach in South County, San Luis, Somerton, as well to be able to promote the program.”
She noted: “All of this outreach and efforts resulted in a decrease in evictions and homelessness, which was our main goal.”
The county prioritized eviction prevention and helping households with less than 50% of the area median income and households with one or more individuals that were unemployed for more than 90 days.
“So we’ve truly prioritized these families that were most in need to be able to help them,” Garcia said.
Most payments went directly to landlords and utility companies. In cases where landlords wouldn’t or couldn’t participate in the program, the county paid the tenants directly so that the tenant could pay the landlord.
“We reimbursed landlords for more costs. If they were able to stop the court case, we were able to reimburse those so that helped with stopping many evictions. We were also asking landlords if they participated in the program, first, not to evict a tenant for nonpayment after 30 days of the assistance,” she noted.
“This program not only helped the tenant, you know, it was helping the landlord as well because many landlords were facing struggles themselves because they weren’t receiving funds from their tenants. So this program really helped both tenants with a peace of mind, by having a roof over their head, but also the landlord’s,” Garcia said.
A total of $10.3 million was used in direct assistance. The county received 2,987 applications, of which 2,144 were approved, an approval rate of 72%.
A total of 1,512 unique households were helped, with an average household assistance of $6,800. The average of assistance was eight months per household.
Many families also received utility assistance so the electricity in their homes would not be disconnected. The program paid $873,663 for electricity, $38,164 for gas, $97,472 for water and $10,530 for internet services. The county also paid $102,920 in relocation and other expenses if a family had been evicted or lived in unsafe housing conditions.
In September, the county exhausted the first funding and continued helping renters with funding from the second allocation.
Yuma County stopped receiving new applications on Oct. 27 after distributing most of its program funding. After closing its online portal, the county turned over the program to DES.
“This program really had a huge effect in the community,” Garcia said.
The county received many expressions of gratitude from program participants. One tenant wrote: “I received help when I was sick and out of work, and let me tell you, it saved me. They were absolutely amazing to me and even paid 3 months ahead. It allowed me to keep getting chemo and not have the fear of eviction in my head.”
Another wrote: “Basically it was a lifesaver. Without this help I would have become homeless.”
Another tenant stated: “I was on the verge of losing our home that we rent. The rental assistance program also helped with my utilities as well. I was able to keep working and provide for my children without the worry of who needed to be paid the most, who would take a partial payment, etc. I don’t know where we would’ve been without the assistance.”
Garcia also noted that keeping the program local was the right thing to do. “Over 70% of applications were actually in-person applications. We did establish a portal online, but most people wanted the in-person assistance or somebody to talk to you over the phone or somebody to go in person to talk to so it really helped that we were able to keep this program local,” she said.