One year after the start of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Yuma County has helped 804 families with rental and utility payments totaling $5.3 million.
And funding is still available.
The county, in collaboration with the Western Arizona Council of Governments, started accepting applications for the program in March 2021.
Yuma County received an allocation of $6.5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was designed to help those left jobless or at risk of losing their homes by the COVID-19 pandemic. The monies came from two federal relief fund programs, the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act.
The rental assistance program helps residents pay for rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the pandemic. Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments are issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
However, officials noted that most households were able to keep up with their rent and utilities during the pandemic due to extra unemployment, stimulus checks and tax credits from the federal government.
In addition, some residents have not needed the whole 18 months of rental assistance allowed in the program. The county initially thought that assistance would average about $10,000 per household, but the average has been about $5,000.
Consequently, funding is still available. Originally, the county was required to spend all the program funds by March, but the federal government extended the deadline until September.
TO APPLY FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE
The program can help with past due and future rent, late fees, deposits and utility bills. Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month.
Payments will be issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
To be eligible, residents must:
• Be financially impacted directly or indirectly by the pandemic.
• Have income at or below 80% area median income.
• Have not received assistance from any other agency for the same period.
• Have a rental lease agreement.
WACOG has three different ways to access the rental assistance program: an online website; an email address so applicants can print off documents, complete them and email them to the agency; and drop-off and pick-up locations all around the county and in each of the municipalities.
County residents may submit applications through the WACOG’s Emergency Rental Assistance website at www.wacog.com/ycerap/ or call the WACOG office at 928-217-7144.
Paper copies of the application are available at the following locations:
• WACOG office – 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive, Yuma
• Yuma County Administration Building, 198 S. Main St., Yuma
• All Yuma County library locations
• Neighborhood Services, Yuma City Hall, 2nd Floor
• Somerton City Hall,143 N. State Ave.
• San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.
• Wellton Town Hall, 28364 Oakland Ave.
Questions regarding this program can be emailed to the Yuma County Rental Assistance office at rentalassist@yumacountyaz.gov.