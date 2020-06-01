Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area was gearing up to reopen the Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma Territorial Prison today, but due to the daily high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, it has delayed the reopenings.
On Friday, the organization announced that it had “made the difficult decision to postpone the reopenings of the parks for at least another week, or until more data can be reviewed to determine when a more prudent and firm date can be announced.”
“With the numbers rising in Yuma County, we want to continue to keep our employees and guests safe,” spokeswoman Sarah Halligan said.
A press release stated that the goal of the YCNHA has always been to reopen safely by taking the necessary precautions recommended by public health officials to keep our employees and visitors safe. “We in fact stated at that time that the current COVID-19 situation has been so complex and fluid, that things were certainly subject to change,” it said.
The Heritage Area noted that the number of people testing positive for the virus “continues to rise in Yuma at a very concerning rate.”
The organization is implementing safety measures throughout the parks, such as setting up hand sanitizing stations. Visitors will be asked to wash their hands frequently and sanitize their hands after touching surfaces or doors. The Heritage Area thanked Prison Hill Brewing Co. for supplying hand sanitizer to the organization.
The Heritage Area will also encourage guests to wear masks when they are on properties and to respect the 6-foot social distancing guideline. The parks will regulate the number of people in the gift shops and museums.
The Visitor Information Center located at the entrance of the Colorado River State Historic Park is open and allows only 10 people in the building at a time to encourage social distancing. The center is also asking guests to wash their hands and wear masks.
In addition, the parks will continue to be cleaned and surfaces disinfected throughout the day and staff will wear masks for their safety and the safety of visitors.
“We are trusting that all visitors will use their best judgment while touring the parks,” the YCNHA stated.
For more information, call the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area at 928-373-5198.