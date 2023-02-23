Election 2020 Arizona

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, on Jan. 7, 2020. Brnovich suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud. That’s according to documents released Wednesday by his successor, Kris Mayes.

 Bob Christie/AP

PHOENIX – The 2020 election was conducted fairly – and former Attorney General Mark Brnovich knew it – despite his claims last year that there were “instances of fraud,’’ his successor said Wednesday.

“The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years: the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials,’’ said Kris Mayes. Only thing is, she told Capitol Media Services, that information was wrongfully withheld by her predecessor.

