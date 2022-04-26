According to a recently released report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), while the Yuma Sector Border Patrol struggled to meet the National Standards on Transport, Escort, Detention and Search (TEDS) on single adult men it generally met them for other populations.
During unannounced on-site visits conducted in September 2021, the OIG inspected the Yuma, Wellton and Blythe Border Patrol stations and the San Luis and Andrade ports of entry to evaluate the facilities’ compliance with applicable detention standards.
Of the 1,648 migrants being held in the three Border Patrol stations, a total of 280 (17 percent) were held in these facilities longer than 72 hours.
As for the 55 family members in custody, all had been transferred in less than a week. Additionally, only five of the 225 single adults were there longer than a week, including one migrant who was held for 12 days.
Also, no unaccompanied children were detained longer than the three-day standard. There were no detainees at the ports of entry at the time of the visits.
“All three Border Patrol facilities we inspected in the Yuma area generally met TEDS standards for unaccompanied children, families and single adult women,” the report noted. “However, during our site visit, conditions for single adult men held at the Border Patrol’s Yuma station did not always meet TEDS standards.”
The inspections were done as part of the Office of Inspector General’s annual congressionally mandated oversight of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s 328 ports of entry and 135 Border Patrol stations.
In describing conditions for families, unaccompanied children and single adult women, the report noted they were being housed in large white soft-sided facilities which were air conditioned and had plastic dividers to limit COVID-19 exposure.
They also had access to showers and a change of clothing, as well as having catered meals, bottled water, snacks and fresh fruit available.
Contract medical staff was on site to provide medical care, while DHS volunteers and contract cleaners were on site to assist with distribution of supplies, facilitate showers and clean holding areas.
In contrast, conditions for single adult males differed. The two facilities in which they were being held – the Yuma and Wellton stations – had fewer amenities and were often overcrowded.
While they had the same access to hygiene supplies, catered meals, snacks, and fresh fruit, there were no DHS volunteers available to assist with supplies and care.
“One facility had a single shower trailer with four stalls: with 503 adult men on site, access to showers was limited. Contract medical staff were on site to provide medical care, but the facility did not appear to be cleaned on a regular basis,” according to the report. “The other facility, to which adult men were transported to for short periods to facilitate immigration processing, was clean but did not have medical staff on site.”
The report also referenced what it termed as ‘data integrity issues’ in regard to agents not uniformly updating their assignments when they were required to leave the field to assist with detainee transport or immigration processing.
Another example cited was the Yuma station’s systems did not accurately reflect which detainees were being held in cells indoors or outdoors in military tents.
“Unless agents update their assignments to reflect their changed status, statistics may misleadingly indicate the agent is still operating in the field,” the report indicated. “Without accurate information about where these men are being held, and for how long, it was difficult to monitor crowding or limit the time detainees spent in hot outdoor conditions.”
The report also reflected some mitigating factors as well, including that the rate of apprehensions along the southwest border has had a significant impact on overcrowding and prolonged detention.
In fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol’s apprehensions increased: by July the number of apprehensions had already exceeded the volume for fiscal year 2019.
Also, the Yuma Sector experienced the greatest percentage increase in apprehensions from the previous year of any other sector with a staggering 1,038 percent increase.
From October 2019 through August 2020, Yuma Sector agents apprehended 8,069 migrants, compared to 91,841 from October 2020 to August 2021.
Additionally, a large number of migrants, including children and families, could not be expelled from the country under the Title 42 clause. Furthermore, Mexico places limitations on nationalities which can be expelled into the country.
Title 42, which is set to expire at the end of May, is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
Also, the Border Patrol relied on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for assistance with transportation and detention for single adults and some families, which led to some large groups being released into the community when no space was available.
Given its findings, the OIG recommended that Yuma Sector Chief oversee a data integrity review at the Yuma Border Patrol station for a sampling of detainees’ custody logs for one month to ensure that the information reflected is accurate.
If the problem persists, Yuma station agents are to receive additional training on how to document detainees’ activity logs accurately.