While school attendance has grown a little more difficult to navigate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma Union High School District reports that families now have a tool to bolster communication regarding absences. The ParentVUE app, which serves as a web portal for YUHSD parents, now offers an all-day absence reporting feature.
Previously, parents would report absences by calling the school’s attendance office or leaving a message on the attendance office’s voicemail. With the addition of the ParentVUE app’s feature, parents have a third option: just click on the “report absence” button.
The tutorial posted online by YUHSD demonstrates that while students can’t report an absence, parents can by logging into their account and accessing the attendance tab. From that point, they can specify the dates and reason and even upload a doctor’s note or document.
The need to communicate absences is a vital one according to the district and in its press release, Superintendent Gina Thompson reminded families to work with their schools.
“If your child is staying home due to COVID-19 symptoms or a close-contact exposure, please work with your school to ensure that your child has access to the Canvas Online Learning Management System,” she said. “All situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis, but reporting the absence properly should alleviate concerns about absences piling up. Again, communication with the school is key.”
YUHSD families received information on the new ParentVUE feature last week, but parents and guardians who don’t have a ParentVUE account are encouraged to contact their school’s registrar.
