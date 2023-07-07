A legislative assistant to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly recently paid Arizona Western College’s Yuma campus a visit.
On June 27, Katherine Phillips toured the campus and engaged college leadership on the institution’s needs and how those needs could be addressed at both the state and national levels.
Per AWC’s press release, the dialogue with Phillips focused on congressional funding requests and future programming interests of Kelly’s that would meaningfully impact the state. They touched on matters of veteran workforce funding, a healthcare/telehealth certification program, the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Ecosystems Act and workforce development, water efficiency programs and Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act programs.
“Arizona Western College was proud to host Senator Mark Kelly’s Legislative Assistant in her first trip to Yuma,” said Ashley Herrington, AWC’s chief of staff. “Sharing the experience of our students at the Yuma campus and featuring the growth of education serving our counties was a privilege. We look forward to continuing planning with Senator Kelly’s team to meet the needs of our students and communities.”
Alongside Herrington, AWC Government Relations Lobbyist Alexis Susdorf of State48 Public Affairs and representatives from the Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College including Executive Director and Dean of Healthcare Programs Dr. Joann Chang, Director of Nursing Cinthia Alvarez and Director of Manufacturing Programs Jim Larson participated in the discussions with Phillips.
