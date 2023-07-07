Phillips and AWC leaders

Sen. Mark Kelly’s legislative assistant, Katherine Phillips, toured AWC and spoke with leadership about the college’s needs. Pictured from left to right: Ashley Herrington, Dr. Joann Chang, Alexis Susdorf, Katherine Phillips, Cinthia Alvarez, and Jim Larson.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

A legislative assistant to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly recently paid Arizona Western College’s Yuma campus a visit.

On June 27, Katherine Phillips toured the campus and engaged college leadership on the institution’s needs and how those needs could be addressed at both the state and national levels.

