A settlement conference will be held in a case involving a man who was murdered in a parking lot three years ago.
Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays made the request during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Burnays represents Gabriel Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, who was shot March 8, 2019, at a Chevron convenience store.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Burnay’s request and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10. No date has been set yet for the settlement conference.
On March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who was also charged in connection to this case, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
