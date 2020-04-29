Resident treated for exposure to smoke after fire in house

One Yuman was taken to YRMC Monday afternoon after a fire severely damaged their kitchen.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, the resident was treated at the scene for exposure to smoke, and then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said that just after 2 p.m., firefighters responded a report of a fire in the 700 block of East 24th Place.
However, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a home in the 800 block of East 24th Place instead.
Firefighters immediately made entry into the home and discovered the fire appeared to have already been extinguished.
“The kitchen area was checked to confirm the fire was out and had not extended into the walls of the home,” Erfert said.
Erfert said the fire started in a pan of food that was heating on the stove and then spread into cabinets above the stove. The occupants of the home were outside working on a project when they heard smoke alarms going off.
One of the occupants and a neighbor used a garden hose and a small fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of firefighters.
The stove and surrounding kitchen areas, however, sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
YFD notes the most common place for fires to start in the home is in the kitchen. The number one place for fires to start in the kitchen is the top of the stove, and the number one cause is unattended cooking.
Fires grow quickly and as they burn they release toxic smoke and heat that build up quickly. It is important to get out quickly, call 9-1-1 to report the fire, and avoid going back in to that dangerous environment, YFD said.
