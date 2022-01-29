One of the three occupants of a home had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Somerton Thursday evening.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, at approximately 8:25 p.m. firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 400 block of N. State Avenue.
When they arrived on scene firefighters found smoke coming from the front door and immediately made entrance into the residence.
Once inside firefighters found a fire in the home’s kitchen that had already extended into the attic.
“The owner stated that the fire initiated on the second stove in the kitchen,” De Anda said. “He stated that he thought his wife was cooking but didn’t know it was unattended.”
Firefighters pulled out the ceiling above the stove and were able to extinguish the fire before it had burned through the roof.
The fire, however, had burned an estimated 80 percent of the attic.
All three occupants of the home were outside of the residence when firefighters arrived. The one who suffered from smoke inhalation was
transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a San Luis Fire Department ambulance.
Additionally, the Yuma Fire Department provided coverage at the SCFD while its firefighters were on scene.
De Anda also said that the homeowner told firefighters when he noticed the smoke and realized there was a fire, he tried to put it out with a garden hose but was unable to stop it from reaching the ceiling.