On Wednesday morning, just shortly after 9 a.m., the Yuma Fire Department received report of a residential fire in the 1100 block of West Sahuaro Lane. Responding firefighters quickly located a fire in the bathroom and attic space of a unit at Villa Viejo Condominiums.

The fire spread throughout a common attic and ultimately affected four units with significant fire damage and another with a large amount of water damage. In total, five condos are unable to be reoccupied until they’re repaired and made livable again.

