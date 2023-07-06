On Wednesday morning, just shortly after 9 a.m., the Yuma Fire Department received report of a residential fire in the 1100 block of West Sahuaro Lane. Responding firefighters quickly located a fire in the bathroom and attic space of a unit at Villa Viejo Condominiums.
The fire spread throughout a common attic and ultimately affected four units with significant fire damage and another with a large amount of water damage. In total, five condos are unable to be reoccupied until they’re repaired and made livable again.
One cat was rescued from the fire, one occupant from the originating condo was evaluated by on-scene paramedics and transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for evaluation and a 2-year-old occupant of the originating condo was evaluated but not taken to the hospital. There were also two minor firefighter injuries.
According to YFD, the situation was a complex fire scene in extremely hot summer temperatures and several agencies provided mutual aid in suppressing the fire. It reports over 50 fire department personnel from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department, Rural/Metro Fire Department, the San Luis Fire Department and Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department were on scene.
The Yuma Police Department, the American Red Cross, APS, Southwest Gas and the City of Yuma Building Safety Department also assisted while The Hills GastroPub at Desert Hills Golf Course provided water, Gatorade and snacks to the firefighters and an air-conditioned place for fire victims to meet with the American Red Cross.
YFD Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin explained in an interview with the Yuma Sun that the American Red Cross is the first point of contact when disasters happen as it was for the five affected families on Wednesday.
“People typically have insurance also that can help them rebuild after a thing like this happened too and the Red Cross is there for that immediate need like, ‘What happens now? What do I do next? What happens after the fire?’” Franklin said. “And they’re just such a great agency that helps victims of all kinds of disasters. And it can be, you know, a tornado disaster or it can be a fire disaster and they’re there to help people.”
The fire is believed to have originated from a bathroom ventilation fan in one of the units and spread throughout a shared attic space.
“Ventilation fans cause fires every year across this country and there gets to be a buildup of lint sometimes and dirt and people don’t always clean those how they should clean them,” Franklin noted. “And sometimes the motors can seize up or fail. Like there’s a lot of different failure modes of these things. It isn’t just one thing that can cause these to fail but that is a common cause of fire across this country.”
Franklin recommends Yumans to regularly check their ventilation fans at home to make sure they’re clean and in proper working order. She also advises folks to avoid leaving ventilation fans on when no one’s in the space.
“The occupants were alerted to the fire from their smoke detectors so that helps them evacuate safely,” she added. “People should check their smoke alarms and make sure there’s one in every room and in the hallway and that they work, they’re not missing batteries.”
Although the fire was already put out by Wednesday afternoon, YFD remained on scene as per usual custom to ensure that no flare-ups occur and that the fire remained completely out.
