Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise again However, there is some good news.
While there has already been a law in place against a person buying or selling a used catalytic converter, a recent change to statute now also makes soliciting, advertising or possessing one against the law.
“Ideally what this will do is stop the demand for stolen catalytic converters,” ofc. Christina Fernandez, of the Yuma Police Department said. “This now makes both parties involved in the theft responsible.”
Ofc. Fernandez explained what the change in the law does is that it makes possessing a stolen catalytic converter a misdemeanor, while stealing one could be a felony, depending on how much it costs.
Throughout Yuma County and the nation, vehicle catalytic converters are being stolen for the precious metal contained within them. This problem has cost consumers millions of dollars to replace the part.
All vehicles can be targeted since they have catalytic converters. In the City of Yuma, the top three vehicles being targeted are the Ford F Series of trucks, Chevy vans, and Honda CRVs.
“Commercial work and transport vehicles are a concern as well since they sit overnight in parking lots and business areas,” ofc. Fernandez said. “It is a big issue. We have seen a rise in thefts again.”
Last year the YPD arrested 13 individuals for allegedly stealing catalytic converters. Unfortunately, most do not have serial numbers or unique markings, making it difficult for police to prove a catalytic converter has been stolen.
As such, ofc. Fernandez would like to remind the community that the YPD is still partnering with several local businesses to provide free etchings on catalytic converters.
“This etching will allow for tracking if stolen catalytic converters are located and can deter the thief from looking at stealing one,” ofc. Fernandez said.
The following businesses are providing the free etching:
• FTS Automotive & Diesel Center
• Accurate Automotive Attention
The etchings are by appointment only. Those who are interested must call one of the listed businesses to make an appointment. Motorhomes and vehicles over one ton are excluded from this program.
Home Depot has donated the etching tools for the program. If any other businesses are interested in participating in this program, please contact Detective Waymire at the Yuma Police Department.