catalytic converters

With the theft of catalytic converters on the rise again, the Yuma Police Department would like to remind the community that it is still partnering with several local businesses to provide free etchings.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA POLICE OFFICE

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise again However, there is some good news.

While there has already been a law in place against a person buying or selling a used catalytic converter, a recent change to statute now also makes soliciting, advertising or possessing one against the law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you