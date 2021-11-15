Skaters of all ages stopped by Yuma City Hall recently to weigh in on the future of Kennedy Skate Park – and city officials are encouraged by the excitement.
“The main thing is the public is here,” said Councilmember Mike Shelton. “They’ve been given a chance to look at the designs and pick something that’ll fit their needs.”
Shelton explained that he organized a community meeting and collaborated with teenagers to engage interested community members and make the project happen. Wednesday’s open house, an informal event, allowed individuals to drop in, look at potential designs and provide feedback.
The designs featured at the open house come from American Ramp Company. President Nathan Bemo went from person to person to hear what they’d like to see in the park.
“I’m a skateboarder myself and I love being a part of developing new infrastructure for the next generation of skateboarders,” he said.
Xiomara Avalos, a roller-skater who is also learning to skateboard, expressed hope that the changes will allow skaters to grow beyond novice status.
“Kennedy is a good start for a beginner skater but it doesn’t provide avenues for advancement,” she said.
Avalos noted that the park currently has no flows between bowls. A skater at Kennedy today would need to stop skating to transition between one bowl and another.
BorderCity Roller Girls, a local roller derby league, also noted that the park’s conditions today are unsafe.
“We’re excited,” said Tracy Escamilla from the league. “We’re hoping that they make it more roller skate friendly. We’re excited for a safer place to skate.”
Fellow roller girl Indy Von Hazen, noted that the wood is falling apart in the park. She said she had times where she could have fallen and gotten injured if she didn’t have her gear.
Various attendees also expressed an interest in having the park be a safe space for kids as well as “adult kids.”
Avalos mentioned the need for benches and lighting and pointed out that the park can provide kids and young adults with something to do other than just shop at outlets and watch movies.
“We need this for the community,” she said. “We need this for kids as an outlet.”
Yuma City Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau was encouraged by the turnout.
“I think the most important message is our city council has identified this as an important project for our community,” he said. “Tonight’s attendance confirmed that. We as a parks and recreation department are excited to see it come to fruition.”
Members of the community who didn’t have the chance to attend the open house can still do so by answering a survey at https://americanrampcompany.com/survey/yuma-az/ before Sunday, Nov. 21.
